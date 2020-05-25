To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

Horse Racing Tips

US Election Betting

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 26 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Tuesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...finished strongly to regain the winning thread over C&D last time..."

Timeform on Trajection

#1 Brook Hill - Newcastle R5 (06:10 BST)

Brook Hill shaped encouragingly when third on his debut here earlier this month, doing his best work at the finish to be beaten less than two lengths. He looks sure to progress with that experience under his belt, especially now up slightly in trip, and it will be disappointing if he isn't thereabouts at the finish in a maiden that is unlikely to take much winning. Dulcero and Swahili Mai both have plenty to find with the selection but can fight it out for a share of the minor money if improving on their previous efforts.

#1 Zouologist - Newcastle R6 (06:50 BST)

Zouologist has been knocking on the door since recording his latest win over this C&D in March, hitting the frame in each of his three subsequent outings. He suggested his turn could again be near with a good third at Warwick Farm last time, when beaten just a length and a half at the line, and the drop in grade here presents him an excellent opportunity to deservedly get his head back in front. Arthur In Charge is feared most if at his best after a four-month absence, leaving Rifles and Minted to complete the shortlist.

#4 Trajection - Newcastle R7 (07:25 BST)

Trajection finished strongly to regain the winning thread over C&D last time, ultimately landing the spoils by a head in determined fashion. Her subsequent rise in the weights is offset here by the claim of jockey Tom Sherry, so there is no reason why he shouldn't mount a bold follow-up bid in what seem to be her optimum conditions (three of her four career wins have come at this trip). Golwen and Reiby's Regent are to others to consider in a competitive finale.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Brook Hill - Newcastle R5 (06:10 BST)
#1 Zouologist - Newcastle R6 (06:50 BST)
#4 Trajection - Newcastle R7 (07:25 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newc (AUS) 26th May (R5 1300m Mdn)

Tuesday 26 May, 6.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Brook Hill
2. Underboss
3. Past Tense
4. Lord Nova
5. The Irish Rover
6. Buckin Rippa
7. Dulcero
8. Jazirat
9. Neanderthal
10. Swahili Mai
11. Witchel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc (AUS) 26th May (R6 1200m CL2)

Tuesday 26 May, 6.50am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Zouologist
2. Arthur In Charge
3. Minted
4. Crimlet
5. Camp Rifle
6. Brunetta
7. Seventh Seal
8. Rifles
9. Mr Plow
10. Sarah Elizabeth
12. Bravio
13. Titus
14. The Patrician
15. Dancing Phryne
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc (AUS) 26th May (R7 1400m Hcap)

Tuesday 26 May, 7.25am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Whispered
3. Cullingworth
4. Trajection
6. Golwen
7. Reibys Regent
8. Invicta
9. Manabar
10. Bentley Magic
11. Galahads Quest
12. Derby Star
14. Dame Kiri
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles