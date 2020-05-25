Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 26 May

#1 Brook Hill - Newcastle R5 (06:10 BST)

Brook Hill shaped encouragingly when third on his debut here earlier this month, doing his best work at the finish to be beaten less than two lengths. He looks sure to progress with that experience under his belt, especially now up slightly in trip, and it will be disappointing if he isn't thereabouts at the finish in a maiden that is unlikely to take much winning. Dulcero and Swahili Mai both have plenty to find with the selection but can fight it out for a share of the minor money if improving on their previous efforts.

#1 Zouologist - Newcastle R6 (06:50 BST)

Zouologist has been knocking on the door since recording his latest win over this C&D in March, hitting the frame in each of his three subsequent outings. He suggested his turn could again be near with a good third at Warwick Farm last time, when beaten just a length and a half at the line, and the drop in grade here presents him an excellent opportunity to deservedly get his head back in front. Arthur In Charge is feared most if at his best after a four-month absence, leaving Rifles and Minted to complete the shortlist.

#4 Trajection - Newcastle R7 (07:25 BST)

Trajection finished strongly to regain the winning thread over C&D last time, ultimately landing the spoils by a head in determined fashion. Her subsequent rise in the weights is offset here by the claim of jockey Tom Sherry, so there is no reason why he shouldn't mount a bold follow-up bid in what seem to be her optimum conditions (three of her four career wins have come at this trip). Golwen and Reiby's Regent are to others to consider in a competitive finale.

