Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 25 February

#3 Vodka Lime - Kenilworth R6 (14:00 GMT)

Vodka Lime showed much improved form when scoring over this course and distance in December, and has remained largely in good form since. She finished third around here earlier this month and, now back facing her own sex, she looks very much the one to beat. My Wicked Ways won twice over this track and trip last year and looks the pick of the remainder, while Pippielangkous can win the battle for third.

#4 Double Charge - Kenilworth R7 (14:35 GMT)

Double Charge has been progressing well recently and has shown enough signs of encouragement in his three career outings to suggest he may have been underestimated by his opening mark. He looks worth a chance to open his account on his handicap debut, with Elusive Tango and Naughty Boy making the most appeal of the remainder.

#9 Flash Fire - Kenilworth R8 (15:15 GMT)

Flash Fire has been threatening to get her head in front of late, finding only one too good on each of the last two occasions, and this looks to be a good opportunity for her to go one better. Pay Pay has struggled somewhat since her course-and-distance victory in December, but remains a major threat if back to her best, while Duntoche is another that should go well and has solid place claims.