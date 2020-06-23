To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 June

American racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform select the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...was in good form before the Parx shutdown and will hold strong claims if returning from a layoff in the same heart..."

Timeform on Final Shot

#9 Barcode - Parx R2 (18:22)

Barcode was second at Penn National when last seen 115 days ago and should be on the premises once more if ready to roll after the layoff. Tizanoxbow makes some appeal on stable debut and is likely to be in the mix too, while Proudmiamicitizen also needs a second look.

#2 Flat Out Beautiful - Parx R8 (21:04)

Flat Out Beautiful was a winner at this track last time and looks a big player making his debut for the Jamie Ness barn. The selection will likely come from a little way off the pace and should have a good gallop to aim at in this starter allowance contest. Nobiz Like Jetbiz is another to enter calculations and should go well too.

#9 Final Shot - Parx R9 (21:31)

Final Shot was in good form before the Parx shutdown and will hold strong claims if returning from a layoff in the same heart. There are numerous options for the second spot, though Bojingle (just behind Final Shot when third last time) may be the best option.

Recommended bets

#9 Barcode – Parx R2 (18:22)
#2 Flat Out Beautiful – Parx R8 (21:04)
#9 Final Shot – Parx R9 (21:31)

Parx (US) 23rd Jun (R2 6f Allw)

Tuesday 23 June, 6.22pm

Kinetic Strike
Acere
Sr.s Thrill
Off The Mark
King Victoria
Tizanoxbow
Vixsinsfantastkfox
Proudmiamicitizen
Barcode
Lawyer Roy
Parx (US) 23rd Jun (R8 7f Allw)

Tuesday 23 June, 9.04pm

Impactful
Chill Factor
Flat Out Beautiful
True Blue
Powerful Venezuela
Nobiz Like Jetbiz
Sensational Zip
Mass Appeal
Celtic Treasure
Okram
Its Good To Be Us
Galerio
Kings Gold
Ready And Rich
Parx (US) 23rd Jun (R9 6f Allw)

Tuesday 23 June, 9.31pm

Start Meee
Shanghai Superfly
Sir Back In Black
Hitmewthurbestshot
Ark In The Dark
Strictly The Best
Caniform
Bojingle
Final Shot
