Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 June

#9 Barcode - Parx R2 (18:22)

Barcode was second at Penn National when last seen 115 days ago and should be on the premises once more if ready to roll after the layoff. Tizanoxbow makes some appeal on stable debut and is likely to be in the mix too, while Proudmiamicitizen also needs a second look.

#2 Flat Out Beautiful - Parx R8 (21:04)

Flat Out Beautiful was a winner at this track last time and looks a big player making his debut for the Jamie Ness barn. The selection will likely come from a little way off the pace and should have a good gallop to aim at in this starter allowance contest. Nobiz Like Jetbiz is another to enter calculations and should go well too.

#9 Final Shot - Parx R9 (21:31)

Final Shot was in good form before the Parx shutdown and will hold strong claims if returning from a layoff in the same heart. There are numerous options for the second spot, though Bojingle (just behind Final Shot when third last time) may be the best option.

