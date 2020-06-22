To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Hawkesbury on Tuesday...

"...impressive when opening his account at this venue two weeks ago..."

Timeform on Chief Geronimo

#2 Sole Heir - Hawkesbury R4 (04:55 BST)

Sole Heir has the best form in the book and looks to hold sound claims of getting off the mark if stripping fitter for his most recent outing at Canterbury, when beaten a little over two lengths on his return from five months on the sidelines. Mollycoddle and Marcassin could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#4 Mission Dream - Hawkesbury R6 (06:10 BST)

Mission Dream has improved with racing since his return in April, keeping on well to be beaten just a length when third at Newcastle last time. He may yet have even more to offer and rates a solid contender now dropping back into a class 2. Foxborough also caught the eye when hitting the frame on his most recent appearance and is feared most ahead of Snitzify.

#8 Chief Geronimo - Hawkesbury R7 (06:50 BST)

Chief Geronimo was impressive when opening his account at this venue two weeks ago, making all the running to land the spoils by a length. His scope for further improvement gives reason to think he might be able to follow up from a fair-looking mark for his handicap debut. First Footman and Power of Attorney head the list of dangers.

Hawk (AUS) 23rd Jun (R4 1400m 2yo)

Tuesday 23 June, 4.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Setanta
2. Sole Heir
3. Laphroaig
4. Urban Warrior
5. Marcassin
6. Mocial Chief
7. Correlate
10. Creme De Vin
11. Mandalong Beyond
12. Mollycoddle
13. My Khaleesi
14. Rebel Rama
15. Ausbred Cooee
Hawk (AUS) 23rd Jun (R6 1600m CL2)

Tuesday 23 June, 6.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Foxborough
2. Snitzify
3. Broadside Armour
4. Mission Dream
5. Cubix
6. Kimpembe
9. Micks New Chick
10. Segrill
11. Bernson
12. Caribbean Gold
13. Trescha
14. Mowanjum
Hawk (AUS) 23rd Jun (R7 1800m Hcap)

Tuesday 23 June, 6.50am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Happy Seventy
2. First Footman
3. Power of Attorney
4. Autumn Rain
5. Captain Manering
7. National Guard
8. Chief Geronimo
9. Srini
11. Itasca
12. Wild Sheila
13. Bacinblac
Timeform,

