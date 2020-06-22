Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 23 June

#2 Sole Heir - Hawkesbury R4 (04:55 BST)

Sole Heir has the best form in the book and looks to hold sound claims of getting off the mark if stripping fitter for his most recent outing at Canterbury, when beaten a little over two lengths on his return from five months on the sidelines. Mollycoddle and Marcassin could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

#4 Mission Dream - Hawkesbury R6 (06:10 BST)

Mission Dream has improved with racing since his return in April, keeping on well to be beaten just a length when third at Newcastle last time. He may yet have even more to offer and rates a solid contender now dropping back into a class 2. Foxborough also caught the eye when hitting the frame on his most recent appearance and is feared most ahead of Snitzify.

#8 Chief Geronimo - Hawkesbury R7 (06:50 BST)

Chief Geronimo was impressive when opening his account at this venue two weeks ago, making all the running to land the spoils by a length. His scope for further improvement gives reason to think he might be able to follow up from a fair-looking mark for his handicap debut. First Footman and Power of Attorney head the list of dangers.

