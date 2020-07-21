Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 July

#5 Showmanship - Finger Lakes R1 (18:10 BST)

There's every chance that the returning Showmanship will secure an uncontested lead in this $7.5k claimer, and he'll prove tough to beat if that's the case. James Acquilano's gelding has some of the best figures in the field, and goes well on both wet and dry tracks. Cool Quartet may emerge as the chief threat.

#11 Mo Diddley - Finger Lakes R2 (18:37 BST)

Mo Diddley had some strong form to his name for his former trainer in New York City and is taken to strike at the first time of asking for new connections. It's Hot Out represents a high-percentage outfit and is the second pick, while H Man and Fullfaithandcredit also merit consideration.

#6 Tequila Sunday - Finger Lakes R4 (19:31 BST)

Tequila Sunday was only seventh on her final outing for the Gary Gullo barn at Belmont last time but has now joined a new trainer and should appreciate the calmer waters of Finger Lakes. Heartbustingirl arrives here in top form and is the pick of the remainder. Moment of Triumph is another that is entitled to respect.

