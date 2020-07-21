Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 July

#4 Bold Ellie - Vaal R6 (14:25 BST)

Bold Ellie was beaten just half a length in what was a stronger race at this venue last time, so she looks to hold sound claims of going one better from only slightly higher in the weights. The thriving Curvation is likely to emerge as the chief threat, leaving Western Dance to complete the shortlist.

#9 Golden Belle - Vaal R7 (14:55 BST)

Golden Belle defied odds of 40/1 when impressively winning a Grade 2 at Turffontein last time, forging clear to land the spoils by four and a quarter lengths. She drops down markedly in grade here and should take all the beating if arriving in the same sort of form. American Hustle and Secret Dream can battle it out for the minor honours.

#6 Mistressofmyfate - Vaal R8 (15:25 BST)

Mistressofmyfate posted a good effort when fourth on her most recent outing at Turffontein, and this looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways with the conditions of the race identifying her as the one to beat at the weights. Category Four and We All Chomies are others who might have a say in proceedings.

