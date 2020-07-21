To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...this looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Mistressofmyfate

#4 Bold Ellie - Vaal R6 (14:25 BST)

Bold Ellie was beaten just half a length in what was a stronger race at this venue last time, so she looks to hold sound claims of going one better from only slightly higher in the weights. The thriving Curvation is likely to emerge as the chief threat, leaving Western Dance to complete the shortlist.

#9 Golden Belle - Vaal R7 (14:55 BST)

Golden Belle defied odds of 40/1 when impressively winning a Grade 2 at Turffontein last time, forging clear to land the spoils by four and a quarter lengths. She drops down markedly in grade here and should take all the beating if arriving in the same sort of form. American Hustle and Secret Dream can battle it out for the minor honours.

#6 Mistressofmyfate - Vaal R8 (15:25 BST)

Mistressofmyfate posted a good effort when fourth on her most recent outing at Turffontein, and this looks a good opportunity for her to resume winning ways with the conditions of the race identifying her as the one to beat at the weights. Category Four and We All Chomies are others who might have a say in proceedings.

Recommended bets

#4 Bold Ellie - Vaal R6 (14:25 BST)
#9 Golden Belle - Vaal R7 (14:55 BST)
#6 Mistressofmyfate - Vaal R8 (15:25 BST)

Vaal (RSA) 21st Jul (R6 1800m Hcap)

Tuesday 21 July, 2.25pm

Curvation
Lonely Night
My Elusive
Bold Ellie
Passion Peach
Westwing Belter
Kaylas Dream
Lady Secret
Dancewithadragon
Piccadilly Square
The Sash
Western Dance
Countessofcoulter
Twice As Special
Vaal (RSA) 21st Jul (R7 1200m Plt)

Tuesday 21 July, 2.55pm

Angels Power
American Hustle
Oravar
Benji
Down To Zero
Senor Lizard
Topmast
Fitzwilliam
Golden Belle
Secret Dream
Vaal (RSA) 21st Jul (R8 1200m Stks)

Tuesday 21 July, 3.25pm

Sacred Castle
Blow Me Down
We All Chomies
Elusive Jack
Mistressofmyfate
Tokolosh
Category Four
Mr Hugo
Liquidity
Lithuanians Dream
Old Blue Eyes
Orchid Express
In Full Bloom
Strikeitlikeamatch
Timeform,

