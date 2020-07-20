To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

World Snooker Tips

England Cricket Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Tuesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Mackay on Tuesday...

"...recent form is hard to fault in the context of this race and he looks to hold solid claims..."

Timeform on Little Hunter

#12 Danawi - Mackay R8 (06:45)

Danawi was below form when eighth at Mornington last month but he has since joined Chris Attard's yard and has a recent Rockhampton trial win to his name. He is drawn well here and should prove difficult to beat if back on song. Bogey Man also looks among the leading chances, while Coastal Boy will be looking for a bold showing after a break.

#8 Little Hunter - Mackay R9 (07:20)

Little Hunter won here back in April and has hit the frame in each of his subsequent outings, including when missing by a lip at Rockhampton earlier this month. His recent form is hard to fault in the context of this race and he looks to hold solid claims of adding to his good record at this venue. Shiranda and Buster Block look the pick of the remainer.

#3 Charles Seven - Mackay R10 (08:00)

Charles Seven proved miles too good when breaking his maiden at Rockhampton last time, kicking clear at the top of the straight and keeping on strongly to hold a solid margin to the line. This is just his second run for Jared Wehlow, and with further improvement a distinct possibility, he clearly rates the one to beat. All Star Rocket is a filly on the up and is likely to give the selection the most to think about, while King Landon appeals as the best bet for third.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#12 Danawi – Mackay R8 (06:45)
#8 Little Hunter – Mackay R9 (07:20)
#3 Charles Seven – Mackay R10 (08:00)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Mack (AUS) 21st Jul (R8 1100m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 21 July, 6.45am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Bogey Man
2. Crafty Cop
4. Our Boy Pendles
5. Shigeru Mahogany
6. District
7. Casta
8. Sweet Surprise
9. Coastal Boy
10. Regal Reece
11. Mr Tindall
12. Danawi
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Mack (AUS) 21st Jul (R9 1800m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 21 July, 7.20am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Scherzoso
2. Buster Block
3. Art Attack
4. Mustarrid
5. Shiranda
6. I Can I Will I Am
8. Little Hunter
9. Arms Race
10. Resort
11. Anarchy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Mack (AUS) 21st Jul (R10 1300m CL1)

Show Hide

Tuesday 21 July, 8.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Soldiers
2. King Landon
3. Charles Seven
5. Cold Power
7. All Star Rocket
9. Dawlish
10. Mettre Le Feu
11. Mighty Meerkat
12. Going In Style
13. Bullet Lad
14. Dream Piece
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles