Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 July

#12 Danawi - Mackay R8 (06:45)

Danawi was below form when eighth at Mornington last month but he has since joined Chris Attard's yard and has a recent Rockhampton trial win to his name. He is drawn well here and should prove difficult to beat if back on song. Bogey Man also looks among the leading chances, while Coastal Boy will be looking for a bold showing after a break.

#8 Little Hunter - Mackay R9 (07:20)

Little Hunter won here back in April and has hit the frame in each of his subsequent outings, including when missing by a lip at Rockhampton earlier this month. His recent form is hard to fault in the context of this race and he looks to hold solid claims of adding to his good record at this venue. Shiranda and Buster Block look the pick of the remainer.

#3 Charles Seven - Mackay R10 (08:00)

Charles Seven proved miles too good when breaking his maiden at Rockhampton last time, kicking clear at the top of the straight and keeping on strongly to hold a solid margin to the line. This is just his second run for Jared Wehlow, and with further improvement a distinct possibility, he clearly rates the one to beat. All Star Rocket is a filly on the up and is likely to give the selection the most to think about, while King Landon appeals as the best bet for third.