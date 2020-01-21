To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 January

Horses leaving the stalls
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you three selections from Parx on Tuesday...

"...is still unexposed on dirt and looks worth backing..."

Timefrom on Machtree

#8 Aamaal - Parx R1 (17:35)

Aamaal is nicely bred and won't have to be any kind of star to make a winning debut in this maiden claimer. Of those with experience, Twirling Faith looks marginally the best, having improved to finish second at Aqueduct last time.

#7 Machtree - Parx R2 (17:52)

Machtree is still unexposed on dirt and looks worth backing in a race where plenty have question marks against them. Don Polo may be next best, while Eclipsed Moon is another who should feature in the shake-up.

#3 Barley Jack - Parx R7 (20:07)

Barley Jack was a good second on her penultimate start before performing a little below form last time. She is taken to return to form this time around, with C C's Cup of Tea and Krissys Manicure rated the main dangers.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#8 Aamaal - Parx R1 (17:35)
#7 Machtree - Parx R2 (17:52)
#3 Barley Jack - Parx R7 (20:07)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles