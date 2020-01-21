Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 January
Timeform bring you three selections from Parx on Tuesday...
"...is still unexposed on dirt and looks worth backing..."
Timefrom on Machtree
Aamaal is nicely bred and won't have to be any kind of star to make a winning debut in this maiden claimer. Of those with experience, Twirling Faith looks marginally the best, having improved to finish second at Aqueduct last time.
Machtree is still unexposed on dirt and looks worth backing in a race where plenty have question marks against them. Don Polo may be next best, while Eclipsed Moon is another who should feature in the shake-up.
#3 Barley Jack - Parx R7 (20:07)
Barley Jack was a good second on her penultimate start before performing a little below form last time. She is taken to return to form this time around, with C C's Cup of Tea and Krissys Manicure rated the main dangers.
Minimum Bet Guarantee
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
#8 Aamaal - Parx R1 (17:35)
#7 Machtree - Parx R2 (17:52)
#3 Barley Jack - Parx R7 (20:07)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.