Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 January

#8 Aamaal - Parx R1 (17:35)

Aamaal is nicely bred and won't have to be any kind of star to make a winning debut in this maiden claimer. Of those with experience, Twirling Faith looks marginally the best, having improved to finish second at Aqueduct last time.

#7 Machtree - Parx R2 (17:52)

Machtree is still unexposed on dirt and looks worth backing in a race where plenty have question marks against them. Don Polo may be next best, while Eclipsed Moon is another who should feature in the shake-up.

#3 Barley Jack - Parx R7 (20:07)

Barley Jack was a good second on her penultimate start before performing a little below form last time. She is taken to return to form this time around, with C C's Cup of Tea and Krissys Manicure rated the main dangers.