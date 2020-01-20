Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 January

Back

Hassaad - 17:15 Newcastle

Hassaad was only overhauled close home by a well-treated rival over this course and distance last month, and she then arguably did a bit too much too soon when third at Kempton on her only subsequent start. That was in a stronger race than this, so she should be able to take advantage of this return to calmer waters and is expected to bounce back to winning ways.

Lay

Westend Story - 13:30 Exeter

Westend Story made an encouraging chase debut when fourth in a strong novice over course and distance in November of 2018, but has been restricted to just two starts since then, shaping as if in need of the run when fourth at Uttoxeter in October before falling three out at Newbury the following month. He looked on the retreat when falling on his latest outing and would have run below form had he completed, so he looks worth opposing here, with Golden Whisky the leading candidate to take him on with.

Smart Stat

Sunshine Fantasy - 16:40 Newcastle

17% - Archie Watson's strike rate with handicap debutants

Sunshine Fantasy might have needed the run after five months off when eighth at Wolverhampton earlier this month but she should strip fitter for that outing and now enters handicaps on a lowly mark in relation to her useful pedigree. She is certainly not one to write off on her first attempt in this sphere.