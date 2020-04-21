Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 April

WillRD (US) 21st Apr (R5 1m Stks)
Tuesday 21 April, 9.15pm
|November Mike
|Pretty Special
|Great Faces
|Khola
|Southgate
|Caneys Ghost
Timeform select their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday...
"...rates a confident selection to add to his three previous career successes."
Timeform on Kansas City Zip
#3 Great Faces - Will Rogers R5 (21:15)
Southgate sets the standard in this interesting stakes contest but may be worth taking on with the more lightly raced Great Faces. The selection was a good second at Oaklawn on his penultimate start and is best forgiven his latest effort when getting caught up in a speed duel on a sloppy track at the same venue.
#1 Oklahoma Line - Will Rogers R7 (22:15)
Oklahoma Line ran well to be second over course and distance last time and is entitled to come on for what was his first start in four months. Main danger Concrete Finisher ran away with a small maiden claimer here just last week but the waters are a little deeper in this contest. Biz Ops makes up the shortlist of the remainder.
#6 Kansas City Zip - Will Rogers R9 (23:15)
Kansas City Zip was unlucky to bump into an improver when second last time but faces nothing of that calibre in this field, and Karl Broberg's charge rates a confident selection to add to his three previous career successes. Fayette Warrior makes appeal on stable debut and is a contender too, while Quality Rocket is another who requires consideration.
