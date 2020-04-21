To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 April

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday...

"...rates a confident selection to add to his three previous career successes."

Timeform on Kansas City Zip

#3 Great Faces - Will Rogers R5 (21:15)

Southgate sets the standard in this interesting stakes contest but may be worth taking on with the more lightly raced Great Faces. The selection was a good second at Oaklawn on his penultimate start and is best forgiven his latest effort when getting caught up in a speed duel on a sloppy track at the same venue.

#1 Oklahoma Line - Will Rogers R7 (22:15)

Oklahoma Line ran well to be second over course and distance last time and is entitled to come on for what was his first start in four months. Main danger Concrete Finisher ran away with a small maiden claimer here just last week but the waters are a little deeper in this contest. Biz Ops makes up the shortlist of the remainder.

#6 Kansas City Zip - Will Rogers R9 (23:15)

Kansas City Zip was unlucky to bump into an improver when second last time but faces nothing of that calibre in this field, and Karl Broberg's charge rates a confident selection to add to his three previous career successes. Fayette Warrior makes appeal on stable debut and is a contender too, while Quality Rocket is another who requires consideration.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Great Faces – Will Rogers R5 (21:15)
#1 Oklahoma Line – Will Rogers R7 (22:15)
#6 Kansas City Zip – Will Rogers R9 (23:15)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

WillRD (US) 21st Apr (R5 1m Stks)

Tuesday 21 April, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
November Mike
Pretty Special
Great Faces
Khola
Southgate
Caneys Ghost
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 21st Apr (R7 1m Claim)

Tuesday 21 April, 10.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Oklahoma Line
Ikon Who
Daring Ego
Kris Me Deadly
Jerrys Vision
Concrete Finisher
Xavtrix
Biz Ops
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 21st Apr (R9 6f Allw)

Tuesday 21 April, 11.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jamming Cameron
Quality Rocket
Fearless Will
Fayette Warrior
Man U
Kansas City Zip
Superiors Boy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles