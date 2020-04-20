Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 April

#11 Our Guardian Angel - Ballarat R4 (06:00 BST)

Our Guardian Angel has had plenty of chances but seems to be improving of late, hitting the frame in both starts since returning from a four-month break. Those efforts read well in the context of this race, and, with Craig Williams taking over in the saddle, this looks a good opportunity for her to belatedly get off the mark. Billie de Lune and Fire In The Sky are both worth considering for place purposes.

#10 Super Girl - Ballarat R6 (07:00 BST)

Craig Williams also has claims of hitting the target with Super Girl, a promising filly who has been tried at Group level. She certainly caught the eye when fourth over an inadequate trip at Sandown recently, and it will be disappointing if she can't go close now back up in distance, with that first outing for five months likely to have blown the cobwebs away, too. Redwood Rising and Black Beau Tie head the list of dangers.

#8 Ferus - Ballarat R8 (08:00 BST)

Ferus had excuses when coming up short in his hat-trick bid at Rockhampton last time, reportedly finishing the race lame. The three-year-old had been most progressive prior to that and is well worth another chance here, with the prospect of even more to come if fully recovered from the setback he suffered when last in action. Memphis Rock and Go Harvies are others who might have a say in proceedings.

