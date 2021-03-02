To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 March

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"There should be plenty more improvement in her and can follow up now entering handicaps..."

Timeform on Say When

#3 Eskimo Pie - Vaal R5 (12:40 GMT)

Eskimo Pie is clearly well regarded given the prices he has set off at so far, and could yet have more to offer. Things probably haven't gone his way as yet, but the level of form he has achieved marks him out as the one to beat here. Mcebisi could be the main opposition, while Riccardo looks the one for the minor money.

#7 Little Rain - Vaal R7 (13:50 GMT)

Little Rain goes well at this track, and produced a career-best effort when resuming winning over slightly shorter here last time, stretching clear to score by two lengths. Little Rain faces a similar test here and is fancied to follow up. Fellow last-time-out winner Way of The World looks an obvious danger.

Say When - Vaal R8 (14:25 GMT)

Say When filled the runner-up spot on all three starts last year, but showed much improved form upped to this trip when bolting up at Turffontein last time, proving much too good for her rivals. There should be plenty more improvement in her and can follow up now entering handicaps. Me Time is put forward as the best option for the forecast.

Vaal (RSA) 2nd Mar (R5 1600m Mdn)

Tuesday 2 March, 12.40pm

Riccardo
Mcebisi
Eskimo Pie
Jackhammer
Fast Draw
Ramoan
Sergei
The Arrow
Uranius
Vaal (RSA) 2nd Mar (R7 1450m Hcap)

Tuesday 2 March, 1.50pm

Kaylas Champ
Way Of The World
What You Are
Impressive Duchess
Flaming Duchess
Little Rain
Now You See Me
Vaal (RSA) 2nd Mar (R8 1450m Hcap)

Tuesday 2 March, 2.25pm

Capitiana
Me Time
Decadent Lady
Perfect Angel
Say When
Mode
Louvain
Miss Khalifa
Readysetglo
Fantasy Flower
Super Fine
Seneca Falls
