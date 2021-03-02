Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 March

#3 Eskimo Pie - Vaal R5 (12:40 GMT)

Eskimo Pie is clearly well regarded given the prices he has set off at so far, and could yet have more to offer. Things probably haven't gone his way as yet, but the level of form he has achieved marks him out as the one to beat here. Mcebisi could be the main opposition, while Riccardo looks the one for the minor money.

#7 Little Rain - Vaal R7 (13:50 GMT)

Little Rain goes well at this track, and produced a career-best effort when resuming winning over slightly shorter here last time, stretching clear to score by two lengths. Little Rain faces a similar test here and is fancied to follow up. Fellow last-time-out winner Way of The World looks an obvious danger.

Say When - Vaal R8 (14:25 GMT)

Say When filled the runner-up spot on all three starts last year, but showed much improved form upped to this trip when bolting up at Turffontein last time, proving much too good for her rivals. There should be plenty more improvement in her and can follow up now entering handicaps. Me Time is put forward as the best option for the forecast.

