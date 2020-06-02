To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Fort Erie on Tuesday...

"...of major interest on his first outing for the Daniel Willis barn."

Timeform on Goodoldhockeygame

#4 Big Classic - Fort Erie R2 (18:48)

Big Classic followed up his wide-margin victory at this venue with an even more impressive effort at Mountaineer in November. Silent Contempt should ensure a good pace in this race, and Big Classic ought to be able to strike late on and overhaul his rival. Sent From Heaven looks the pick of the remainder.

#4 Goodoldhockeygame - Fort Erie R3 (19:16)

Goodoldhockeygame ended last year in fine form, winning at Woodbine before twice finishing runner-up at the same venue, coming from the back of the field to grab second there on his latest outing, closing gamely but finding a subsequent winner just too good. That form stands up well in the context of this race, making him of major interest on his first outing for the Daniel Willis barn. Bronze Age may prove the best of the rest.

#3 Pachamama - Fort Erie R5 (20:12)

Runner-up in each of his last two starts, including when odds-on favourite at Penn National on his final outing three months ago, Pachamama looks to have been found a good opportunity to return to winning ways on her first start for Nick Mileni Jr. Mileni has a cracking record with new recruits, as well as being something of a course specialist at Fort Erie, so all looks set fair for a bold showing from his recently acquired inmate. Express Banking arrives here in search of a hat-trick and could be the one to chase home the selection.

