#11 Circle of Latitude - Vaal R7 (14:20 BST)

Circle of Latitude put up a career best when winning at this track 11 weeks ago and is probably the one to beat again. Stage Dance is just about preferred for second, while Sally Called deserves some consideration too.

#3 Evening Rise - Vaal R8 (14:55 BST)

Course-winner Evening Rise needs to bounce back to form, but has a good chance if doing so, and could represent some value. Trapiche is not fully exposed and probably the chief opposition, while Kapama also demands scrutiny.

#2 Peaceontherocks - Vaal R9 (15:30 BST)

Peaceontherocks continues in form and looks well up to winning a race of this nature. Sultanah is unexposed and seems the leading danger, while Rose Dancer is another that should go well.