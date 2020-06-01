To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 June

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Tuesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Warrnambool on Tuesday...

"...ought to prove difficult to catch if allowed his own way in front."

Timeform on British Isle

#3 British Isle - Warrnambool R6 (06:00)

Sent off favourite at Ballarat on his last start, British Isle rolled along in front, setting the pace, before being edged out late in the piece, finishing third. He enjoys a drop in the weights here, with Will Price's claim further enhancing his chances, and he ought to prove difficult to catch if allowed his own way in front. Predicated and Ginny Ann look the pick of the remainder.

#6 Sirius Deal - Warrnambool R7 (06:30)

After hitting the frame on three successive occasions, Sirius Deal got his head in front when scoring in dominant fashion at Warracknbeal last time, taking charge in the final furlong before coming right away. Apprentice jockey Jaden Lloyd's claim means he carries the same weight here, and he should have the speed to overcome the wide draw and go in again. Tee Train could emerge as the chief threat, while Heljami looks a solid each-way option.

#12 Eliabella - Warrnambool R8 (07:00)

Eliabella has been battling on gamely in similar events to this of late, and though she is yet to land a blow this season, she could be worth chancing here at a big price. She gets some weight relief thanks to Laura Lafferty's claim, and with the blinkers possibly able to spark a better effort, she is worth serious consideration. Recent winners He's All White and Grey Khan should give the selection plenty to think about.

Timeform banner.png

Warr (AUS) 2nd Jun (R6 1400m Hcap)

Tuesday 2 June, 6.00am




1. Predicated
3. British Isle
4. Love Venus
5. Real Thinker
6. Surfliner
7. Ginny Ann
8. Stormy Jack
9. Gambeson
10. Quiet Lucky
13. Delightful Scoop
14. Tommys Gift
15. Solitary Choice







Warr (AUS) 2nd Jun (R7 1700m Hcap)

Tuesday 2 June, 6.30am




1. Penthouse Playboy
2. Tee Train
3. Zoffany Rocket
4. Jimmys Secret
5. Lucas The Younger
6. Sirius Deal
7. The Bedouin
8. Caldwell
9. Heljami
10. King Of Vandals
11. Mont Agel
12. Royal Bower
13. Parallel World
15. Rewarding Ruby
16. Get Up Cliff
17. Tony Two Chips
18. Rendelsham







Warr (AUS) 2nd Jun (R8 2350m Hcap)

Tuesday 2 June, 7.00am




1. Eurosymbol
2. Grey Khan
3. Sir Marengo
4. Diamond Luke
5. Skyway Star
6. Hes All White
7. Hello My Friend
8. Hoof Hustler
9. Dariljon
10. Hanaki Warrior
11. Rue De Rennes
13. Nahanni
14. Cuban Fighter
15. Glamarama Girl
16. Allaboutattitude
17. Moorabool
18. Ventura Highway







Timeform,

