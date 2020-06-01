Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 June

#3 British Isle - Warrnambool R6 (06:00)

Sent off favourite at Ballarat on his last start, British Isle rolled along in front, setting the pace, before being edged out late in the piece, finishing third. He enjoys a drop in the weights here, with Will Price's claim further enhancing his chances, and he ought to prove difficult to catch if allowed his own way in front. Predicated and Ginny Ann look the pick of the remainder.

#6 Sirius Deal - Warrnambool R7 (06:30)

After hitting the frame on three successive occasions, Sirius Deal got his head in front when scoring in dominant fashion at Warracknbeal last time, taking charge in the final furlong before coming right away. Apprentice jockey Jaden Lloyd's claim means he carries the same weight here, and he should have the speed to overcome the wide draw and go in again. Tee Train could emerge as the chief threat, while Heljami looks a solid each-way option.

#12 Eliabella - Warrnambool R8 (07:00)

Eliabella has been battling on gamely in similar events to this of late, and though she is yet to land a blow this season, she could be worth chancing here at a big price. She gets some weight relief thanks to Laura Lafferty's claim, and with the blinkers possibly able to spark a better effort, she is worth serious consideration. Recent winners He's All White and Grey Khan should give the selection plenty to think about.