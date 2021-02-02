To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 February

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...a repeat performance will she her open her account..."

Timeform on Senescene

#7 Senescence - Vaal R5 (12:40 GMT)

Senescence remains a maiden after seven starts, but she produced her best effort yet when finishing runner-up at this course last time. This doesn't look the strongest race, and a repeat performance will she her open her account. Masaaken could emerge as the main threat.

#9 Magogo - Vaal R7 (13:40 GMT)

This looks competitive, so it could be worth taking a chance on Magogo, who is probably in better form than her recent form figures suggest. She ran a solid race in first-time blinkers at this course last time and she can go well again with the headgear retained. Emaline can also play a significant role, while Veld Flower is another to bear in mind.

#4 Travelling Wilbury - Vaal R8 (14:10 GMT)

Travelling Wilbury produced a career-best effort when opening her account at this course last month and lost little in defeat at Turffontein last time. That form looks strong in the context of this race and another bold bid is expected. Burnt Jasper should be thereabouts too.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

#7 Senescence - Vaal R5 (12:40 GMT)
#9 Magogo - Vaal R7 (13:40 GMT)
#4 Travelling Wilbury - Vaal R8 (14:10 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 2nd Feb (R5 1800m Mdn)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 February, 12.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Masaaken
Fort Snow
Hot Goods
Rizzoli
Dutchessburnedette
Perfect Passion
Senescence
Wonderous
Sophias First
Winstons Nanny
Party Song
Desert Jewel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 2nd Feb (R7 2000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 February, 1.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Legal Star
Veld Flower
Consol Queen
Emaline
Tartan Dancer
Flower Season
Euphoriant
Mazari
Magogo
Tequila
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Vaal (RSA) 2nd Feb (R8 2000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 2 February, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jacko Boy
Traveling Wilbury
Irish Dame
Shes A Cracker
Astral Plane
Chenopod
Burnt Jasper
Liverpool Legend
Olympic Destiny
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles