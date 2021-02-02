Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 February

#7 Senescence - Vaal R5 (12:40 GMT)

Senescence remains a maiden after seven starts, but she produced her best effort yet when finishing runner-up at this course last time. This doesn't look the strongest race, and a repeat performance will she her open her account. Masaaken could emerge as the main threat.

#9 Magogo - Vaal R7 (13:40 GMT)

This looks competitive, so it could be worth taking a chance on Magogo, who is probably in better form than her recent form figures suggest. She ran a solid race in first-time blinkers at this course last time and she can go well again with the headgear retained. Emaline can also play a significant role, while Veld Flower is another to bear in mind.

#4 Travelling Wilbury - Vaal R8 (14:10 GMT)

Travelling Wilbury produced a career-best effort when opening her account at this course last month and lost little in defeat at Turffontein last time. That form looks strong in the context of this race and another bold bid is expected. Burnt Jasper should be thereabouts too.

