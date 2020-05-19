Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 May

#9 Bright Bling - Will Rogers R5 (21:15)

The consistent Bright Bling has been placed on both starts at the current Will Rogers meet and looks the best way to go in this allowance contest. A reproduction of either of those runs will see her prove tough to beat. Of the opposition, Between the Arches is likely to be in the mix, while Sweet Mary M also requires scrutiny.

#3 Diamonata - Will Rogers R6 (21:45)

Diamonata showed improvement on her second start here earlier in the month and sets the standard in a race that even by Will Rogers' standards won't take a great deal of winning. Los Suenos may prove the biggest threat, though her form has a very exposed look to it now. Roses for Doug is another who is entitled to a second look.

#3 Malibu June - Will Rogers R8 (22:45)

Malibu June's form on turf in New York is well in advance of anything this field have achieved, and with dirt promising to suit just as well, she is taken to strike on her first start for the Scott Young barn. Rahaal went close last time and should be in the mix once more, while Jimmy Winne is also considered.

