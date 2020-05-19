To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Trading Series

Bundesliga Betting

Darts at Home Tips

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 May

Horses on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday...

"...sets the standard in a race that even by Will Rogers’ standards won’t take a great deal of winning..."

Timeform on Diamonata

#9 Bright Bling - Will Rogers R5 (21:15)

The consistent Bright Bling has been placed on both starts at the current Will Rogers meet and looks the best way to go in this allowance contest. A reproduction of either of those runs will see her prove tough to beat. Of the opposition, Between the Arches is likely to be in the mix, while Sweet Mary M also requires scrutiny.

#3 Diamonata - Will Rogers R6 (21:45)

Diamonata showed improvement on her second start here earlier in the month and sets the standard in a race that even by Will Rogers' standards won't take a great deal of winning. Los Suenos may prove the biggest threat, though her form has a very exposed look to it now. Roses for Doug is another who is entitled to a second look.

#3 Malibu June - Will Rogers R8 (22:45)

Malibu June's form on turf in New York is well in advance of anything this field have achieved, and with dirt promising to suit just as well, she is taken to strike on her first start for the Scott Young barn. Rahaal went close last time and should be in the mix once more, while Jimmy Winne is also considered.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#9 Bright Bling – Will Rogers R5 (21:15)
#3 Diamonata – Will Rogers R6 (21:45)
#3 Malibu June – Will Rogers R8 (22:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

WillRD (US) 19th May (R5 6f Allw)

Tuesday 19 May, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Apple County
Sweet Mary M
Brew Casa
Shanghai Sally
Between The Arches
Frugal Betty
Royal Soprano
Justaboutright
Bright Bling
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

WillRD (US) 19th May (R6 5f Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 19 May, 9.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lg Sheza Randomcat
Los Suenos
Diamonata
Miss Tyro
Twilight Glow
Daddys Storm
Cherokee Darling
Eurobouttogetit
Lakeside Romance
Roses For Doug
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

WillRD (US) 19th May (R8 6f Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 19 May, 10.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Catale Cole Man
Austin Calling
Malibu June
Continental Cowboy
Bobs Calling
Special Fortune
De Livermore
Rahaal
West Coast Broker
Rebel Rumble
Jimmy Winne
Lamp Oil
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles