Timeform's French SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 May

Moujik - 11:10 Saint-Cloud

Moujik made a winning debut at Toulouse on his debut in October and rates the type that can take this step up in class in his stride. He looked potentially smart on that occasion, and sets the standard on Timeform ratings. Moujik has an attractive pedigree and is open to improvement, so should prove a tough nut to crack. Fellow first-time-out winner National Service also made a good impression on debut and looks the obvious danger.

Black Fever - 11:40 Saint-Cloud

Black Fever has a smart pedigree and progressed with each start last season, opening her account at the third attempt in a maiden over this course and distance on her final start. She caught the eye on that occasion, winning with a bit in hand from one who has since run well in defeat. This represents a step up in class for Black Fever, but there should be even more to come from her, and hails from a yard that have started back in form. Stablemate Waahaat sets the standard on form and could prove the biggest danger.

Top Max - 12:50 Saint-Cloud

Top Max won twice last season in a maiden and a minor event, and shaped well when finishing runner-up on both starts in handicaps after. There could be even more to come from him as a four-year-old and he is worth chancing in a competitive race on his return to action. There are dangers aplenty, though, with the likes of Reliable Son and Kiev possible dangers.

