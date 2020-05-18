To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Trading Series

Bundesliga Betting

Darts at Home Tips

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's French SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 May

Saint-Cloud
Timeform pick out three bets at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday...

"...there should be even more to come from her..."

Timeform on Black Fever

Moujik - 11:10 Saint-Cloud

Moujik made a winning debut at Toulouse on his debut in October and rates the type that can take this step up in class in his stride. He looked potentially smart on that occasion, and sets the standard on Timeform ratings. Moujik has an attractive pedigree and is open to improvement, so should prove a tough nut to crack. Fellow first-time-out winner National Service also made a good impression on debut and looks the obvious danger.

Black Fever - 11:40 Saint-Cloud

Black Fever has a smart pedigree and progressed with each start last season, opening her account at the third attempt in a maiden over this course and distance on her final start. She caught the eye on that occasion, winning with a bit in hand from one who has since run well in defeat. This represents a step up in class for Black Fever, but there should be even more to come from her, and hails from a yard that have started back in form. Stablemate Waahaat sets the standard on form and could prove the biggest danger.

Top Max - 12:50 Saint-Cloud

Top Max won twice last season in a maiden and a minor event, and shaped well when finishing runner-up on both starts in handicaps after. There could be even more to come from him as a four-year-old and he is worth chancing in a competitive race on his return to action. There are dangers aplenty, though, with the likes of Reliable Son and Kiev possible dangers.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Moujik – 11:10 Saint-Cloud
Black Fever – 11:40 Saint-Cloud
Top Max – 12:50 Saint-Cloud

Saint-Cloud 19th May (1600m 3 yo Stks)

Tuesday 19 May, 11.10am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. National Service
2. Seeking Dickens
3. Moujik
4. King Pacha
5. Lipsink
6. Star Lord
7. Bois Dargile
8. Becquathunder
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saint-Cloud 19th May (1600m 3 yo Stks)

Tuesday 19 May, 11.40am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Vanada
2. Waahaat
3. Pentaiade
4. Black Fever
5. Karankawa
6. Marys France
7. Siway
8. Igo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saint-Cloud 19th May (2000m 4 yo Hcap)

Tuesday 19 May, 12.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Matandar
2. Richemont
3. Fairmont
4. Carter And Go
5. Top Max
6. Hallalulu
7. Reliable Son
8. Noxareno
9. Gaius
10. Cressida
11. Big Death
12. Rosissim
13. Moonlight Symphony
14. Kiev
15. Vysotsky
16. Krunch
17. La Roseliere
18. Attirance
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles