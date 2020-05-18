Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 19 May

#4 Eokalio - Moe R7 (06:30)

Eokalio ran on strongly from midfield to forge clear and win going away at this venue last time. This represents a step up in grade, but he enjoys some weight relief and looks primed for another bold showing, so he gets the vote. The Great Bratski has a good record here and is likely to feature amongst the placegetters once again, while Joe's Pride is another worthy of a second look.

#5 Yulong Stride - Moe R8 (07:00)

Yulong Stride should be at peak fitness after four runs this term and looks primed to open his account for the campaign. A switch to more positive tactics proved fruitful last time as he battled on gamely for third over this trip at Werribee, and a repeat of that effort should see him go close again. Cowley's Creek will be tough to keep at bay now upped in trip, while a bold showing is also expected from Vantastic.

#4 La Marita - Moe R9 (07:30)

There was plenty to like about La Marita's most recent effort, speeding to the front before kicking three lengths clear, then pulling further away until eventually being eased down close home. She is untested at this trip but it is hard to say she won't stay given the manner of her recent victory, making her the one they all must beat. Sure Move showed plenty of determination to break her maiden over this course and distance last time and still holds scope for improvement, while Without Excuse is another worth a second look.