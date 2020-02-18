Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 18 February

#2 Top Hat Titan - Turf Paradise R2 (20:25)

Top Hat Titan has yet to race on turf, but his trainer knows the time of day with surface switchers, and he could be a bit of value against likely short-priced favourite Double One Shot. Diiachi can claim a share of the minor money in third.

#4 Norm's Place - Turf Paradise R4 (21:28)

Norm's Place bounced back to form with a good runner-up finish last time and can build on that with success in this similar contest. Prince of Paris may be next best, while Synnin is another to factor into the reckoning.

#3 Serengeti Cat - Turf Paradise R5 (21:59)

Serengeti Cat starts out for trainer Jose Silva in this allowance optional claimer and can strike at the first time of asking. Paynes Prairie could be the one for the forecast, while Creative Art is also a likely place candidate.

