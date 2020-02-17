Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 18 February

Back

Duke Of Navan - 15:35 Musselburgh

Duke Of Navan has been steadily coming to hand this season and has shown signs in recent outings that he may be building up to something. Faring by far the best of those held up in a race which didn't favour such tactics when third at Doncaster last time, Nicky Richard's evergreen performer is potentially well handicapped here - 8 lb lower than his last winning mark - and looks very much the one to side with.

Lay

Saaheq - 19:00 Southwell

Saaheq has been shaping well in defeat of late and proved better than ever when justifying strong market support to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time, taking advantage of both a drop in the weights and a step back in grade. He is having his first run for Amanda Perrett here after leaving Michael Appleby's yard and, though he does look to be on the up, it is worth noting that he has struggled from this sort of mark in the past. This is a much tougher contest than the one he ran away with last time out and he may find this a step too far on his stable debut.

Smart Stat

Pogue - 14:30 Musselburgh

22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Musselburgh

Irish point winner Pogue made an encouraging start to his chasing career when second at Catterick in December, and created a good impression when going one better at Doncaster last month. He has improved with each start since being switched to fences and, with further improvement anticipated, an 8 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.