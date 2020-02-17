To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Fury v Wilder Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 18 February

Horses in a line
Timeform pick out three bets in the UK on Tuesday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...has improved with each start since being switched to fences..."

Timeform on Pogue

Back
Duke Of Navan - 15:35 Musselburgh

Duke Of Navan has been steadily coming to hand this season and has shown signs in recent outings that he may be building up to something. Faring by far the best of those held up in a race which didn't favour such tactics when third at Doncaster last time, Nicky Richard's evergreen performer is potentially well handicapped here - 8 lb lower than his last winning mark - and looks very much the one to side with.

Lay
Saaheq - 19:00 Southwell

Saaheq has been shaping well in defeat of late and proved better than ever when justifying strong market support to regain the winning thread over this course and distance last time, taking advantage of both a drop in the weights and a step back in grade. He is having his first run for Amanda Perrett here after leaving Michael Appleby's yard and, though he does look to be on the up, it is worth noting that he has struggled from this sort of mark in the past. This is a much tougher contest than the one he ran away with last time out and he may find this a step too far on his stable debut.

Smart Stat
Pogue - 14:30 Musselburgh

22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Musselburgh

Irish point winner Pogue made an encouraging start to his chasing career when second at Catterick in December, and created a good impression when going one better at Doncaster last month. He has improved with each start since being switched to fences and, with further improvement anticipated, an 8 lb rise may not be enough to stop him going in again.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - Duke Of Navan – 15:35 Musselburgh
Lay - Saaheq – 19:00 Southwell
Smart Stat - Pogue – 14:30 Musselburgh

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Muss 18th Feb (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)

Tuesday 18 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pogue
First Account
Im Too Generous
Shesasupermack
Destiny Is All
Carlitos Bay
Up
Down

Bet slip

Muss 18th Feb (2m1f Hcap Chs)

Tuesday 18 February, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Duke Of Navan
Monsieur Co
Get Out The Gate
Pistol Park
Ardera Cross
Up
Down

Bet slip

Sthl 18th Feb (5f Hcap)

Tuesday 18 February, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Saaheq
Astro Jakk
Moonraker
Moveonup
Lord Riddiford
North Wind
Samovar
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles