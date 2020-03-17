Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 March

SamH (US) 17th Mar (R3 1m Mdn Claim)
Tuesday 17 March, 5.59pm
|Cecilias A Gem
|Always Secret
|Versailles Law
|Miss Pueblo West
|Curtseytothekitten
|Belle Strike
|Tambeaux Fina
Timeform bring you the best bets from Sam Houston on Tuesday...
"...can get off the mark at the fourth time of asking..."
Timeform on Belle Strike
#6 Top Hat Charmer - Sam Houston R1 (17:05)
Top Hat Charmer ran well off a 146-day break to finish runner-up over shorter here last time and is taken to go one better this time around. Main danger Contendress was also second last time and now goes first-off-the-claim for Robertino Diodoro, while Quinn Ella can also grab a minor share.
#6 Belle Strike - Sam Houston R3 (17:59)
Belle Strike showed improved form when dropping into a maiden claimer for the first time on her latest start and now faces a slightly weaker field. She can get off the mark at the fourth time of asking, with Cecilia's a Gem and Curtseytothekitten rated the biggest dangers.
#5 Jessicas Arch - Sam Houston R4 (18:26)
A course-and-distance winner here on her most recent outing, Jessicas Arch is taken to go in again in what is a very similar contest on paper. At a bigger price, Stillwater R has bits and pieces of form that make him a contender, while Megans Lad is another to consider.
