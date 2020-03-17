To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Sport that is ON today

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 March

Horses leaving stalls
Timeform pick out the best bets at Sam Houston on Tuesday
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you the best bets from Sam Houston on Tuesday...

"...can get off the mark at the fourth time of asking..."

Timeform on Belle Strike

#6 Top Hat Charmer - Sam Houston R1 (17:05)

Top Hat Charmer ran well off a 146-day break to finish runner-up over shorter here last time and is taken to go one better this time around. Main danger Contendress was also second last time and now goes first-off-the-claim for Robertino Diodoro, while Quinn Ella can also grab a minor share.

#6 Belle Strike - Sam Houston R3 (17:59)

Belle Strike showed improved form when dropping into a maiden claimer for the first time on her latest start and now faces a slightly weaker field. She can get off the mark at the fourth time of asking, with Cecilia's a Gem and Curtseytothekitten rated the biggest dangers.

#5 Jessicas Arch - Sam Houston R4 (18:26)

A course-and-distance winner here on her most recent outing, Jessicas Arch is taken to go in again in what is a very similar contest on paper. At a bigger price, Stillwater R has bits and pieces of form that make him a contender, while Megans Lad is another to consider.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#6 Top Hat Charmer - Sam Houston R1 (17:05)
#6 Belle Strike - Sam Houston R3 (17:59)
#5 Jessicas Arch - Sam Houston R4 (18:26)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

SamH (US) 17th Mar (R3 1m Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 17 March, 5.59pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cecilias A Gem
Always Secret
Versailles Law
Miss Pueblo West
Curtseytothekitten
Belle Strike
Tambeaux Fina
Up
Down

Bet slip

SamH (US) 17th Mar (R4 7f Claim)

Tuesday 17 March, 6.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kissthatbabygoodby
Beta Jet
Holdmygoldback
My Expectations
Jessicas Arch
Megans Lad
Stillwater R.
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles