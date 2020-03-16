Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 March

Weth 17th Mar (2m Hcap Hrd)
Tuesday 17 March, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flanagans Field
|Hello Bob
|Kisumu
|Oceanus
|Vicky Cristina
|First Of Never
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...
"...an opening mark of 99 could underestimate him..."
Timeform on Hello Bob
Back
Hello Bob - 14:00 Wetherby
This doesn't look the strongest race of its type, so it could be worth chancing Hello Bob, who may have been brought along with handicaps in mind. Admittedly, he has been well beaten in three starts over hurdles so far, but based on his bumper win on debut last year, an opening mark of 99 could underestimate him. Samuel Drinkwater is among the winners and a better run could be in the offing.
Bobo Mac is holding his form well and will likely be popular in the market again. However, in the shape of Commodore Barry he faces an unexposed chaser who will be suited by this longer trip, and could improve past the standard setter Bobo Mac.
Smart Stat
Muckamore - 14:50 Taunton
23% - Sam Twiston-Davies's strike rate at TAUNTON
Muckamore has shown plenty when runner-up at Leicester and Ludlow and sets a good standard. He seemed well suited by the step up to three miles last time, but he shouldn't be too inconvenienced by the drop in trip, and the level of his form entitles him to be a strong favourite. Bumper-winner Vinnie's Getaway was a clear second on his hurdles bow at Stratford in July but has a long absence to defy. The rest have plenty to find.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Back Hello Bob - 14:00 Wetherby
Lay Bobo Mac - 16:20 Wetherby
Smart Stat Muckamore - 14:50 Taunton
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
Tuesday 17 March, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Flanagans Field
|Hello Bob
|Kisumu
|Oceanus
|Vicky Cristina
|First Of Never
Tuesday 17 March, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Muckamore
|Vinnies Getaway
|Tuscan Pearl
|Ragamuffin
|Legende De Minuit
|Kingsmill Gin
|Janeslittlevoice
|Gorcombes Rascal
Tuesday 17 March, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Commodore Barry
|Bobo Mac
|Coole Hall