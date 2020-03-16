Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 March

Back

Hello Bob - 14:00 Wetherby

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type, so it could be worth chancing Hello Bob, who may have been brought along with handicaps in mind. Admittedly, he has been well beaten in three starts over hurdles so far, but based on his bumper win on debut last year, an opening mark of 99 could underestimate him. Samuel Drinkwater is among the winners and a better run could be in the offing.

Lay

Bobo Mac - 16:20 Wetherby

Bobo Mac is holding his form well and will likely be popular in the market again. However, in the shape of Commodore Barry he faces an unexposed chaser who will be suited by this longer trip, and could improve past the standard setter Bobo Mac.

Smart Stat

Muckamore - 14:50 Taunton

23% - Sam Twiston-Davies's strike rate at TAUNTON



Muckamore has shown plenty when runner-up at Leicester and Ludlow and sets a good standard. He seemed well suited by the step up to three miles last time, but he shouldn't be too inconvenienced by the drop in trip, and the level of his form entitles him to be a strong favourite. Bumper-winner Vinnie's Getaway was a clear second on his hurdles bow at Stratford in July but has a long absence to defy. The rest have plenty to find.