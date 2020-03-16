To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 March

Horse jumping
Timeform pick out three best bets on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...an opening mark of 99 could underestimate him..."

Timeform on Hello Bob

Back
Hello Bob - 14:00 Wetherby

This doesn't look the strongest race of its type, so it could be worth chancing Hello Bob, who may have been brought along with handicaps in mind. Admittedly, he has been well beaten in three starts over hurdles so far, but based on his bumper win on debut last year, an opening mark of 99 could underestimate him. Samuel Drinkwater is among the winners and a better run could be in the offing.

Lay
Bobo Mac - 16:20 Wetherby

Bobo Mac is holding his form well and will likely be popular in the market again. However, in the shape of Commodore Barry he faces an unexposed chaser who will be suited by this longer trip, and could improve past the standard setter Bobo Mac.

Smart Stat
Muckamore - 14:50 Taunton

23% - Sam Twiston-Davies's strike rate at TAUNTON

Muckamore has shown plenty when runner-up at Leicester and Ludlow and sets a good standard. He seemed well suited by the step up to three miles last time, but he shouldn't be too inconvenienced by the drop in trip, and the level of his form entitles him to be a strong favourite. Bumper-winner Vinnie's Getaway was a clear second on his hurdles bow at Stratford in July but has a long absence to defy. The rest have plenty to find.

Recommended bets

Back Hello Bob - 14:00 Wetherby
Lay Bobo Mac - 16:20 Wetherby
Smart Stat Muckamore - 14:50 Taunton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

