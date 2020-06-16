Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 June

#2 Eli's Fortune - Fort Erie R1 (18:20)

Eli's Fortune is an interesting contender in this low-level, making just her second start on turf. She has been competing in stronger races than this and should benefit from the drop in grade. Miss Patriot is of interest on barn debut and should chase the selection home.

#2 Kitten's Solution - Fort Erie R4 (19:44)

There isn't as much between likely odds-on favourite Anechoic and Kitten's Solution as the betting would suggest, so the latter looks a good-value play in this starter allowance contest. A repeat of either of his last two tries at this track will see Steven Chircop's gelding go close to recording an eighth career success.

#6 Loyalty Spirit - Mountaineer R1 (00:00)

Loyalty Spirit was in good form when last seen in October and will take plenty of beating if ready to roll following the layoff. Arch Revenge may be the main danger starting out for a new barn, while Greatest Game is another that comes into the reckoning.