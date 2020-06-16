To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 June

Racing in South Africa
Timeform provide three bets from Kenilworth on Tuesday
Timeform identify three bets at Kenilworth on Tuesday...

"...sets the standard in this race and holds excellent claims of going in again."

Timeform on Tanzanite Queen

#14 Tanzanite Queen - Kenilworth R7 (14:15)

Tanzanite Queen made a cracking start to her career when runner-up in a maiden at this track earlier this month, finishing ahead of plenty rivals with experience on their side. She sets the standard in this race and holds excellent claims of going in again. Musical Glitch finished a respectable fifth in Grade 3 company over this course and distance last time and looks the pick of the remainder.

#2 Sudden Star - Kenilworth R8 (14:50)

Sudden Star remains a maiden after five runs, but has been in largely consistent form since the turn of the year, notably when beaten only by two subsequent winners at this venue on his penultimate start. He looks to be going the right way at the minute and this could be a good opportunity for him to break his duck, with Pannington and Silver Sky the chief threats.

#11 On Captain's Side - Kenilworth R9 (15:25)

On Captain's Side proved something of a mixed back last term, but has returned a different prospect this season, winning twice from her three runs, including when producing a career-best effort to land a Durbanville handicap on her debut in that code in March. She looked well treated on that occasion and has every chance of following up from 3 lb higher. Spirit Festival gets the vote for second, while Vodka Lime is another worth consideration.

Recommended bets

#14 Tanzanite Queen – Kenilworth R7 (14:15)
#2 Sudden Star – Kenilworth R8 (14:50)
#11 On Captain’s Side – Kenilworth R9 (15:25)

Kenil (RSA) 16th Jun (R7 1200m Stks)

Tuesday 16 June, 2.15pm

Bet slip

Close

Kenil (RSA) 16th Jun (R8 1800m Plt)

Tuesday 16 June, 2.50pm

Kenil (RSA) 16th Jun (R9 1000m Hcap)

Tuesday 16 June, 3.25pm

Timeform,

