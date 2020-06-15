To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 June

All-weather racing
There is all-weather racing from Chelmsford on Tuesday evening
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...on a good mark if the headgear has the desired effect..."

Timeform on Fair Warning

Back
Musee d'Orsay - 18:45 Chelmsford

Musee d'Orsay showed improved form to get off the mark at Kempton last time, making up plenty of ground in the straight to lead close home. His strength at the finish suggests the extra furlong here will be in his favour, and a 6 lb higher mark is unlikely to prevent him from mounting a bold follow-up bid, with further improvement not ruled out on just his fourth start for the Tony Carroll yard (previously trained in Ireland by John Joseph Murphy).

Promising individual. Career best when winning 13-runner handicap at Kempton (7f, 3/1). Off 97 days. Up 6 lb for that but he's open to further improvement and has good chance on form.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
11/03/20 Kempton Park 1/13 Flat 7f Slow 8st 12lbs Ben Curtis 4.14
07/02/20 Chelmsford City 9/15 Flat 1m Slow 9st 0lbs Franny Norton 14.04
03/01/20 Wolverhampton 7/11 Flat 5f 21y Std/slow 9st 8lbs Shane Kelly 7.8
04/07/19 Bellewstown 5/15 Flat 7f 175y Good 8st 8lbs D. N. Curran 34.23
22/06/19 Down Royal 7/14 Flat 6f 180y Gd/sft 8st 4lbs Adam Farragher 130
27/04/19 Limerick 16/16 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs N. G. McCullagh 1000
20/04/19 Cork 13/18 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Ross Coakley 460
04/11/18 Naas 17/20 Flat 6f Gd/sft 9st 5lbs Declan McDonogh 60

Lay
Lilypad - 20:15 Chelmsford

Lilypad just about recaptured her best form on the Flat to spring a surprise at this venue last time, though whether she can build on that effort is very much open to question. Indeed, she hasn't always looked the most straightforward in the past, including in her five starts over hurdles (the Timeform squiggle is attached to her rating in that sphere), and the 5 lb penalty she has to carry for that latest success means a career-best effort will probably be needed to follow up here. The main danger looks to be Barrier Reef, who made a promising handicap debut when last in action.

Temperamental sort. Won 11-runner handicap at this course (14f, 25/1) 7 days ago. Obvious claims under a penalty if able to back that up.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
09/06/20 Chelmsford City 1/11 Flat 1m 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Gabriele Malune 27
05/12/19 Market Rasen -/13 Hurdle 2m 125y Soft 0 10st 12lbs Eddie Edge 213.76
12/11/19 Huntingdon 9/11 Hurdle 2m 4f 145y Gd/sft 0 11st 10lbs Jack Quinlan 16.83
07/11/19 Southwell 6/9 Flat 1m 4f 14y Fast 9st 7lbs Ben Curtis 13.5
19/10/19 Market Rasen 5/8 Hurdle 2m 125y Gd/sft H 10st 5lbs Jack Quinlan 203.39
10/09/19 Worcester -/10 Hurdle 2m Good 11st 0lbs Jack Quinlan 24
30/08/19 Bangor-On-Dee 7/8 Hurdle 2m 145y Good 10st 11lbs Jack Quinlan 28
11/06/19 Thirsk 6/11 Flat 1m 4f 8y Soft V 9st 8lbs George Wood 10.5
15/05/19 Yarmouth 6/9 Flat 1m 2f 23y Gd/frm 9st 1lbs George Wood 5.31
15/10/18 Kempton Park 5/12 Flat 1m 2f 219y Std/slow 9st 2lbs Oisin Murphy 2.74
24/09/18 Leicester 3/13 Flat 1m 3f 179y Gd/frm 8st 11lbs Daniel Muscutt 11.5
06/09/18 Haydock Park 3/9 Flat 1m 3f 140y Good 9st 0lbs Daniel Muscutt 8.2
04/07/18 Kempton Park 8/14 Flat 1m 3f 219y Std 9st 0lbs Daniel Muscutt 180

Smart Stat
Fair Warning - 19:45 Chelmsford

£27.00 - Henry Spiller's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Henry Spiller has a good record with his runners in first-time headgear, and the application of cheekpieces could well be the making of Fair Warning, who returns to action here having made little impression on his most recent appearance over this C&D in March. The three-year-old had been in good heart prior to that, hitting the frame in four successive starts, and the balance of that form suggests he is on a good mark if the headgear has the desired effect.

Made no impression when sixth of 10 in handicap (6/1) at this C&D. Off 101 days. Cheekpieces on 1st time.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
07/03/20 Chelmsford City 6/10 Flat 1m 2f Slow 9st 4lbs Laura Pearson 8.78
21/02/20 Lingfield Park 3/11 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 7lbs Ray Dawson 5.8
21/01/20 Newcastle 3/7 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 5lbs Laura Pearson 3.75
04/01/20 Kempton Park 2/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 2lbs Laura Pearson 7.8
06/12/19 Newcastle 2/8 Flat 1m 5y Slow 9st 1lbs Laura Pearson 6.74
04/11/19 Newcastle 6/13 Flat 7f 14y Std 8st 10lbs Laura Pearson 20.94
26/09/19 Southwell 7/10 Flat 1m 13y Fast 9st 5lbs Dylan Hogan 11.5
16/08/19 Newmarket (July) 8/13 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 1lbs Dylan Hogan 440
06/06/19 Chelmsford City 14/14 Flat 6f Slow 9st 5lbs Brett Doyle 21
16/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 13/19 Flat 6f Good 8st 13lbs Brett Doyle 360.84

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Back Musee d'Orsay - 18:45 Chelmsford
Lay Lilypad - 20:15 Chelmsford
Smart Stat Fair Warning - 19:45 Chelmsford

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

TF Tips,

