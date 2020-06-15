- Trainer: Tony Carroll
Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 June
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...
"...on a good mark if the headgear has the desired effect..."
Timeform on Fair Warning
Back
Musee d'Orsay - 18:45 Chelmsford
Musee d'Orsay showed improved form to get off the mark at Kempton last time, making up plenty of ground in the straight to lead close home. His strength at the finish suggests the extra furlong here will be in his favour, and a 6 lb higher mark is unlikely to prevent him from mounting a bold follow-up bid, with further improvement not ruled out on just his fourth start for the Tony Carroll yard (previously trained in Ireland by John Joseph Murphy).
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|11/03/20
|Kempton Park
|1/13
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|8st 12lbs
|Ben Curtis
|4.14
|07/02/20
|Chelmsford City
|9/15
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 0lbs
|Franny Norton
|14.04
|03/01/20
|Wolverhampton
|7/11
|Flat
|5f 21y
|Std/slow
|9st 8lbs
|Shane Kelly
|7.8
|04/07/19
|Bellewstown
|5/15
|Flat
|7f 175y
|Good
|8st 8lbs
|D. N. Curran
|34.23
|22/06/19
|Down Royal
|7/14
|Flat
|6f 180y
|Gd/sft
|8st 4lbs
|Adam Farragher
|130
|27/04/19
|Limerick
|16/16
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|N. G. McCullagh
|1000
|20/04/19
|Cork
|13/18
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Ross Coakley
|460
|04/11/18
|Naas
|17/20
|Flat
|6f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Declan McDonogh
|60
Lay
Lilypad - 20:15 Chelmsford
Lilypad just about recaptured her best form on the Flat to spring a surprise at this venue last time, though whether she can build on that effort is very much open to question. Indeed, she hasn't always looked the most straightforward in the past, including in her five starts over hurdles (the Timeform squiggle is attached to her rating in that sphere), and the 5 lb penalty she has to carry for that latest success means a career-best effort will probably be needed to follow up here. The main danger looks to be Barrier Reef, who made a promising handicap debut when last in action.
Temperamental sort. Won 11-runner handicap at this course (14f, 25/1) 7 days ago. Obvious claims under a penalty if able to back that up.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|09/06/20
|Chelmsford City
|1/11
|Flat
|1m 6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Gabriele Malune
|27
|05/12/19
|Market Rasen
|-/13
|Hurdle
|2m 125y
|Soft
|0
|10st 12lbs
|Eddie Edge
|213.76
|12/11/19
|Huntingdon
|9/11
|Hurdle
|2m 4f 145y
|Gd/sft
|0
|11st 10lbs
|Jack Quinlan
|16.83
|07/11/19
|Southwell
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 4f 14y
|Fast
|9st 7lbs
|Ben Curtis
|13.5
|19/10/19
|Market Rasen
|5/8
|Hurdle
|2m 125y
|Gd/sft
|H
|10st 5lbs
|Jack Quinlan
|203.39
|10/09/19
|Worcester
|-/10
|Hurdle
|2m
|Good
|11st 0lbs
|Jack Quinlan
|24
|30/08/19
|Bangor-On-Dee
|7/8
|Hurdle
|2m 145y
|Good
|10st 11lbs
|Jack Quinlan
|28
|11/06/19
|Thirsk
|6/11
|Flat
|1m 4f 8y
|Soft
|V
|9st 8lbs
|George Wood
|10.5
|15/05/19
|Yarmouth
|6/9
|Flat
|1m 2f 23y
|Gd/frm
|9st 1lbs
|George Wood
|5.31
|15/10/18
|Kempton Park
|5/12
|Flat
|1m 2f 219y
|Std/slow
|9st 2lbs
|Oisin Murphy
|2.74
|24/09/18
|Leicester
|3/13
|Flat
|1m 3f 179y
|Gd/frm
|8st 11lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|11.5
|06/09/18
|Haydock Park
|3/9
|Flat
|1m 3f 140y
|Good
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|8.2
|04/07/18
|Kempton Park
|8/14
|Flat
|1m 3f 219y
|Std
|9st 0lbs
|Daniel Muscutt
|180
Smart Stat
Fair Warning - 19:45 Chelmsford
£27.00 - Henry Spiller's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear
Henry Spiller has a good record with his runners in first-time headgear, and the application of cheekpieces could well be the making of Fair Warning, who returns to action here having made little impression on his most recent appearance over this C&D in March. The three-year-old had been in good heart prior to that, hitting the frame in four successive starts, and the balance of that form suggests he is on a good mark if the headgear has the desired effect.
Made no impression when sixth of 10 in handicap (6/1) at this C&D. Off 101 days. Cheekpieces on 1st time.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|07/03/20
|Chelmsford City
|6/10
|Flat
|1m 2f
|Slow
|9st 4lbs
|Laura Pearson
|8.78
|21/02/20
|Lingfield Park
|3/11
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 7lbs
|Ray Dawson
|5.8
|21/01/20
|Newcastle
|3/7
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Laura Pearson
|3.75
|04/01/20
|Kempton Park
|2/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 2lbs
|Laura Pearson
|7.8
|06/12/19
|Newcastle
|2/8
|Flat
|1m 5y
|Slow
|9st 1lbs
|Laura Pearson
|6.74
|04/11/19
|Newcastle
|6/13
|Flat
|7f 14y
|Std
|8st 10lbs
|Laura Pearson
|20.94
|26/09/19
|Southwell
|7/10
|Flat
|1m 13y
|Fast
|9st 5lbs
|Dylan Hogan
|11.5
|16/08/19
|Newmarket (July)
|8/13
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 1lbs
|Dylan Hogan
|440
|06/06/19
|Chelmsford City
|14/14
|Flat
|6f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Brett Doyle
|21
|16/05/19
|Newmarket (Rowley)
|13/19
|Flat
|6f
|Good
|8st 13lbs
|Brett Doyle
|360.84
