Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 June

#3 Seven Castles - Ballarat R7 (06:30 BST)

Seven Castles is a confident selection here despite his long absence, with further progress not ruled out given the upward curve he seemed to be on when last in action. Midships comfortably shed his maiden tag last time and is feared most ahead of Southern Native.

#7 The Pugilist - Ballarat R8 (07:00 BST)

The Pugilist has gone well fresh in the past, with his sole career win coming after five months on the sidelines, and he looks on a good mark on his return for a yard that has been amongst the winners of late. French Success and Rubro are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#3 Gina Lola - Ballarat R9 (07:30 BST)

Gina Lola drops in grade here and looks sure to take plenty of beating if arriving at her best, with the pick of her form reading very well in the context of this race. Love Venus and British Isle are others with claims in an open finale.

