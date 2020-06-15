To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 16 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Tuesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Ballarat on Tuesday...

"...drops in grade here and looks sure to take plenty of beating..."

Timeform on Gina Lola

#3 Seven Castles - Ballarat R7 (06:30 BST)

Seven Castles is a confident selection here despite his long absence, with further progress not ruled out given the upward curve he seemed to be on when last in action. Midships comfortably shed his maiden tag last time and is feared most ahead of Southern Native.

#7 The Pugilist - Ballarat R8 (07:00 BST)

The Pugilist has gone well fresh in the past, with his sole career win coming after five months on the sidelines, and he looks on a good mark on his return for a yard that has been amongst the winners of late. French Success and Rubro are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

#3 Gina Lola - Ballarat R9 (07:30 BST)

Gina Lola drops in grade here and looks sure to take plenty of beating if arriving at her best, with the pick of her form reading very well in the context of this race. Love Venus and British Isle are others with claims in an open finale.

Recommended bets

#3 Seven Castles - Ballarat R7 (06:30 BST)
#7 The Pugilist - Ballarat R8 (07:00 BST)
#3 Gina Lola - Ballarat R9 (07:30 BST)

Ball (AUS) 16th Jun (R7 1200m Hcap)

Tuesday 16 June, 6.30am

Back Lay
2. Choice Harvest
3. Seven Castles
4. Canelo
5. Toolbar
6. Yankee Toff
7. Garbo
8. Midships
9. Fortune Rose
10. Southern Native
11. Rock My Frock
Ball (AUS) 16th Jun (R8 1400m Hcap)

Tuesday 16 June, 7.00am

Back Lay
2. Pufnstuf
3. French Success
4. Runbro
5. Wheal Grace
6. Luca Bratzi
7. The Pugilist
9. Cailloux
10. Emily I Am
11. Rocknrollrock
12. Sassy Rebel
13. Satin Sheen
14. Solitary Choice
15. Poor Sam
Ball (AUS) 16th Jun (R9 1500m Hcap)

Tuesday 16 June, 7.30am

Back Lay
1. Radical
2. Viva Acheeva
3. Gina Lola
4. Kashiwa
5. Stoney Vista
6. Love Venus
7. American Flyer
8. British Isle
9. Wild Vitality
10. Lady Delight
11. Shock Shock
13. Approved Anger
14. Notnecessarilyso
16. Duke Of Castille
17. Under Our Spell
18. Easy Drama
Timeform,

