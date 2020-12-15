Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 15 December

#8 Rabia The Rebel - Vaal R4 (13:00 GMT)

Rabia The Rebel is a four-time course winner who arrives in better form than most. She defied odds of 50/1 when winning at Turffontein on her penultimate start, and ran to a similar level when fourth over course and distance last time. Baymax arguably sets the standard among the remainder.

#5 Joanna Ess - Vaal R5 (13:30 GMT)

This isn't the strongest race of its type and Joanna Ess looks ready to open her account. She has finished runner-up on her last two starts at this course, only beaten a neck over slightly further last time. Joanna Ess is equally effective at this trip and can deservedly get her head in front. On Broadway makes most appeal among the others.

#1 Leading Lad - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

Leading Lad has shown improved form the last twice, finding only one rival too good on each occasion, and proving his stamina for this longer trip at this course last time. HE could have more to offer now handicapping. Attentive should be thereabouts, while Grace From Above might well have a say as well.

