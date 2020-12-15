To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 15 December

South Africa
Timeform pick out the best bets in South Africa

Timeform identify three bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...can deservedly get her head in front..."

Timeform on Joanna Ess

#8 Rabia The Rebel - Vaal R4 (13:00 GMT)

Rabia The Rebel is a four-time course winner who arrives in better form than most. She defied odds of 50/1 when winning at Turffontein on her penultimate start, and ran to a similar level when fourth over course and distance last time. Baymax arguably sets the standard among the remainder.

#5 Joanna Ess - Vaal R5 (13:30 GMT)

This isn't the strongest race of its type and Joanna Ess looks ready to open her account. She has finished runner-up on her last two starts at this course, only beaten a neck over slightly further last time. Joanna Ess is equally effective at this trip and can deservedly get her head in front. On Broadway makes most appeal among the others.

#1 Leading Lad - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

Leading Lad has shown improved form the last twice, finding only one rival too good on each occasion, and proving his stamina for this longer trip at this course last time. HE could have more to offer now handicapping. Attentive should be thereabouts, while Grace From Above might well have a say as well.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 15th Dec (R4 1800m Stks)

Tuesday 15 December, 1.00pm

Rocky Path
Afraad
Chevron
Shuckra
French Leave
Rabia The Rebel
Baymax
Podcast
Shabba Ranks
Liverpool Legend
Zernez
Plum Field
Pucker Up
Street Flyer
Vaal (RSA) 15th Dec (R5 1700m Hcap)

Tuesday 15 December, 1.30pm

Mode
Lotus
Flower Season
Rosso Meadow
Joanna Ess
You Deserve It
On Broadway
Winstons Nanny
Grace Lu
Success Story
After Me
Intimidate
Apple Orchid
Vaal (RSA) 15th Dec (R6 1700m Hcap)

Tuesday 15 December, 2.00pm

Leading Lad
Savannah Storm
Fast Draw
Grace From Above
Thunderjet
Red Bishop
Waltzing Al
Black Friday
Royal Siege
The Boogeyman
Attentive
Expression Session
American Rocket
