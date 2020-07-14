To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 July

American racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"A repeat of that effort will put him right in the mix..."

Timeform on Don Polo

#7 Spanky - Parx R3 (18:49)

Spanky returned from a 143-day layoff to record a thumping win here last time and is taken to follow up in this slightly deeper contest. Love On Fire has a great record at this venue and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Littlemissbusiness also demands plenty of respect.

#4 Flippity Flop - Parx R4 (19:16)

Flippity Flop hasn't run since being claimed by her current trainer in February so her current wellbeing must be taken somewhat on trust, though she looks worth chancing at the likely prices. Heatherly hasn't won for quite some time returned to form when second here last time and rates the biggest danger.

#7 Don Polo - Parx R6 (20:10)

Don Polo was a little out of form in the spring but returned from a layoff to finish a good second over this C&D last time. A repeat of that effort will put him right in the mix in this similar contest. Ami's Artie is better than he showed on his most recent start and may be the one for the exacta, while Delinquent makes up the three.

Recommended bets

#7 Spanky – Parx R3 (18:49)
#4 Flippity Flop – Parx R4 (19:16)
#7 Don Polo – Parx R6 (20:10)

Parx (US) 14th Jul (R3 6f Allw)

Tuesday 14 July, 6.49pm

Parx (US) 14th Jul (R4 1m1f Allw)

Tuesday 14 July, 7.16pm

Parx (US) 14th Jul (R6 1m1f Claim)

Tuesday 14 July, 8.10pm

Timeform,

