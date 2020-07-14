Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 July

#7 Spanky - Parx R3 (18:49)

Spanky returned from a 143-day layoff to record a thumping win here last time and is taken to follow up in this slightly deeper contest. Love On Fire has a great record at this venue and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Littlemissbusiness also demands plenty of respect.

#4 Flippity Flop - Parx R4 (19:16)

Flippity Flop hasn't run since being claimed by her current trainer in February so her current wellbeing must be taken somewhat on trust, though she looks worth chancing at the likely prices. Heatherly hasn't won for quite some time returned to form when second here last time and rates the biggest danger.

#7 Don Polo - Parx R6 (20:10)

Don Polo was a little out of form in the spring but returned from a layoff to finish a good second over this C&D last time. A repeat of that effort will put him right in the mix in this similar contest. Ami's Artie is better than he showed on his most recent start and may be the one for the exacta, while Delinquent makes up the three.

