#1 Brooklyn Bridge - Vaal R2 (12:40 BST)

Brooklyn Bridge has a very good chance on what she has achieved so far and she should be able to open her account. Gimme Annie is fancied as the best bet for second, while Swiss Bank is the tentative selection for third.

#14 The Gypsy King - Vaal R4 (13:45 BST)

The Gypsy King displayed a fair amount of ability on his debut and can make his second start a winning one. Back To Black is not one to underestimate however, while Champingatthebit shouldn't be far away either.

#13 Glamorous Scandal - Vaal R5 (14:15)

Glamorous Scandal took a large step back in the right direction again on her latest start and is arguably the one they have to beat. Illuminate is most likely the sternest opposition, while Village Deep is one to bear in mind as well.