Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 January

#2 Graves Island - Parx R6 (19:40)

Graves Island was a convincing winner at this track last time and is taken to follow up in this similar contest. Drosselmagic looks the biggest danger, while Devine Dental can claim third place.

#6 Quality Asset - Parx R7 (20:07)

Quality Asset was below form last time but that came on a sloppy track and he is much better judged on his fast-track win here the time before. He can get back on track in this claimer, with V. I. P. Code and Spring Emperor rated the main threats.

#3 Flashndynamite - Parx R9 (21:01)

Flashndynamite has a good strike-rate from her 21 career starts and can record an eighth career success in this allowance event. Gator Girl has been consistent of late and is the one most likely to serve it up to the selection, with Diamond N Simon another who can be thereabouts.