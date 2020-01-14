To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 January

Hoofs on turf
Timeform provide their three best bets from South Africa on Tuesday
Timeform pick out three bets at Kenilworth on Tuesday...

"...has a good opportunity to get back to winning ways here."

Timeform on Mon Cherie

#7 Mon Cherie - Kenilworth R6 (14:05 GMT)

Mon Cherie has been knocking on the door of late, finishing third over course and distance in both of her last two starts, and has a good opportunity to get back to winning ways here. Vodka Lime ran a career best when winning over this course and distance last month and is improving with each run, so rates a real danger to the selection, while Somewhere In Time has solid place claims now stepped back in trip.

#5 Hammie's Fan - Kenilworth R7 (14:45 GMT)

Hammie's Fan showed much improved form to run out a ready winner over this course and distance last month and should have more than enough to go in again here. Chilly Winter looks competitive on the pick of her form and could be the one to chase the selection home, while Cruise Along can claim the minor prize money.

#7 Rock Trip - Kenilworth R8 (15:20 GMT)

Rock Trip ran close to her best when beaten a half-length at this venue last month and a repeat of that performance should see her difficult to beat. Flatware ran respectably over this course and distance in December and has a good chance on the pick of her form, while Flash Fire also enters consideration if able to build on her very good second (ahead of Flatware) last time out.

Recommended bets

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

