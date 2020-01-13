Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 January
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...
"...in a style that suggests her winning is by no means done yet..."
Timeform on Theflickeringlight
Back
Theflickeringlight - 15:50 Doncaster
Theflickeringlight is on a steep upward curve at present, opening her account over hurdles in impressive style at Newcastle last month, and showing improved form to follow up under a penalty with plenty in hand at Wetherby just five days later. She came away from a field of largely unexposed novice handicappers in a style that suggests her winning is by no means done yet, and she is fully expected to defy a further 10 lb rise in the weights and complete a hat-trick.
Lay
Ashfield Paddy - 14:00 Exeter
Ashfield Paddy has improved since switched to handicaps, making a winning start in this sphere at Haydock last month, and losing little in defeat when runner-up at Ascot last time. He is sure to be popular arriving in top form, but the handicapper has raised him 2 lb in the weights and he may prove vulnerable. Supreme Escape represents the in-form Evan Williams team and is of interest after just three starts, particularly as he remains unexposed at this trip.
Smart Stat
Indian Brave - 14:30 Exeter
20% - Neil Mulholland's strike rate in mid season
Indian Brave remains a maiden over fences, but he has improved with each run, and a repeat of his latest effort when runner-up at Sedgefield on Boxing Day should stand him in good stead here. Neil Mulholland does well at this time of the season and, with Indian Brave just 1 lb higher in the weights, he is fancied to open his account over fences.
