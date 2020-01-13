To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 January

Call Me Lord
Timeform pick out three best bets on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...in a style that suggests her winning is by no means done yet..."

Timeform on Theflickeringlight

Back
Theflickeringlight - 15:50 Doncaster

Theflickeringlight is on a steep upward curve at present, opening her account over hurdles in impressive style at Newcastle last month, and showing improved form to follow up under a penalty with plenty in hand at Wetherby just five days later. She came away from a field of largely unexposed novice handicappers in a style that suggests her winning is by no means done yet, and she is fully expected to defy a further 10 lb rise in the weights and complete a hat-trick.

Lay
Ashfield Paddy - 14:00 Exeter

Ashfield Paddy has improved since switched to handicaps, making a winning start in this sphere at Haydock last month, and losing little in defeat when runner-up at Ascot last time. He is sure to be popular arriving in top form, but the handicapper has raised him 2 lb in the weights and he may prove vulnerable. Supreme Escape represents the in-form Evan Williams team and is of interest after just three starts, particularly as he remains unexposed at this trip.

Smart Stat
Indian Brave - 14:30 Exeter

20% - Neil Mulholland's strike rate in mid season

Indian Brave remains a maiden over fences, but he has improved with each run, and a repeat of his latest effort when runner-up at Sedgefield on Boxing Day should stand him in good stead here. Neil Mulholland does well at this time of the season and, with Indian Brave just 1 lb higher in the weights, he is fancied to open his account over fences.

Recommended bets

Back Theflickeringlight - 15:50 Doncaster
Lay Ashfield Paddy - 14:00 Exeter
Smart Stat Indian Brave - 14:30 Exeter

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

