Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 April

Racing in America
Timeform select the best bets in the US
Timeform select the best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday...

"...he is taken to improve past mainly exposed rivals..."

Timeform on Evie's Prince

#4 Evie's Prince - Will Rogers R4 (20:45)

Evie's Prince was behind a couple of today's runners on debut over course and distance a fortnight ago but shaped with plenty of promise, finishing with running left after being given a considerate introduction, and he is taken to improve past mainly exposed rivals on just this second start. Abstract Paynter is likely to prove best of the opposition.

#8 Momma's Baby Boy - Will Rogers R9 (23:15)

Momma's Baby Boy finished runner-up on his debut for the Scott Young barn while returning form a 466-day layoff over course and distance last time, and is taken to go one better this time around. Kirk of Diamonds is another that comes here in good heart and may be the one for the forecast.

#9 Nurse List - Will Rogers R10 (23:45)

Nurse List ran well to finish second here last time, despite probably going off a little too hard in front. She may get away with easier fractions today and can confirm that form with third-place finisher Keanna. Who's Fooling Who is another to take into account.

Recommended bets

#4 Evie’s Prince – Will Rogers R4 (20:45)
#8 Momma’s Baby Boy – Will Rogers R9 (23:15)
#9 Nurse List – Will Rogers R10 (23:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

WillRD (US) 14th Apr (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 14 April, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Abstract Paynter
Concrete Finisher
Danzing River
Evies Prince
Gone Dancing
Iwant Sgt Reckless
Presley Chime
Far Left
Daytime Whistler
Bueno
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 14th Apr (R9 1m Allw)

Tuesday 14 April, 11.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sugoi
March West
Flash Forcast
Call Me
Mr Midtown
Gospel Abe
Lindante
Mommas Baby Boy
Yak
Kirk Of Diamonds
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 14th Apr (R10 6f Claim)

Tuesday 14 April, 11.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Keanna
Whos Fooling Who
Oh No Wata
Whimsical Tale
Skipperlitttlegirl
Letter Rip
Emily Elizabeth
Dreaming Silent
Nurse List
Darling Kinna
Hushed
Tocdirtytome
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

