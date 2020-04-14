Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 April

#4 Evie's Prince - Will Rogers R4 (20:45)

Evie's Prince was behind a couple of today's runners on debut over course and distance a fortnight ago but shaped with plenty of promise, finishing with running left after being given a considerate introduction, and he is taken to improve past mainly exposed rivals on just this second start. Abstract Paynter is likely to prove best of the opposition.

#8 Momma's Baby Boy - Will Rogers R9 (23:15)

Momma's Baby Boy finished runner-up on his debut for the Scott Young barn while returning form a 466-day layoff over course and distance last time, and is taken to go one better this time around. Kirk of Diamonds is another that comes here in good heart and may be the one for the forecast.

#9 Nurse List - Will Rogers R10 (23:45)

Nurse List ran well to finish second here last time, despite probably going off a little too hard in front. She may get away with easier fractions today and can confirm that form with third-place finisher Keanna. Who's Fooling Who is another to take into account.