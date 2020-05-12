Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 May

#2 Sassy Seta - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)

Sassy Seta was runner-up in a stronger contest than this at Oaklawn last time and can go one better on debut for the Scott Young barn. Joy in the Journey is another Oaklawn shipper that was also second last time and commands respect, while Smoked Paprika is also considered.

#10 U S Special Forces - Will Rogers Downs R5 (21:15)

U S Special Forces was no match for one operating at the top of his game last time but should find today's field a little easier to handle. With his main pace rival Hollywood Square drawn on the inside, the speedy selection should a get a good tow into the race.

#11 Okie Logic - Will Rogers Downs R7 (22:15)

Okie Logic went off hard in front on her return from a 186-day layoff last time, eventually fading into the runner-up spot. She should strip fitter with that under her belt and is taken to get off the mark at third time of asking in this maiden special weight.