Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday...

"...the speedy selection should a get a good tow into the race."

Timeform on U S Special Forces

#2 Sassy Seta - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)

Sassy Seta was runner-up in a stronger contest than this at Oaklawn last time and can go one better on debut for the Scott Young barn. Joy in the Journey is another Oaklawn shipper that was also second last time and commands respect, while Smoked Paprika is also considered.

#10 U S Special Forces - Will Rogers Downs R5 (21:15)

U S Special Forces was no match for one operating at the top of his game last time but should find today's field a little easier to handle. With his main pace rival Hollywood Square drawn on the inside, the speedy selection should a get a good tow into the race.

#11 Okie Logic - Will Rogers Downs R7 (22:15)

Okie Logic went off hard in front on her return from a 186-day layoff last time, eventually fading into the runner-up spot. She should strip fitter with that under her belt and is taken to get off the mark at third time of asking in this maiden special weight.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

WillRD (US) 12th May (R3 6f Claim)

Tuesday 12 May, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Frontier Woman
Sassy Seta
Joy In The Journey
Euromandy
Cowgirl Kimmie
Smoked Paprika
Lilas Lucky Lady
Quiet Spring
Up
Down

WillRD (US) 12th May (R5 6f Claim)

Tuesday 12 May, 9.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hollywood Square
Hickory Hill
Jrock
Ceeky
Point Guard
I Am Ready Again
Fafa
Handsome Swede
Wonder Frolic
U S Special Forces
Zen Papa
Shaboxxo
Up
Down

WillRD (US) 12th May (R7 6f Mdn)

Tuesday 12 May, 10.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lucky Liza Ann
Sally G
Landry Kyle
Gospel Lucille
Bullnasty
Sports Chic
Sigicricket
Ragans Jet
Acertive Miss
Mustang Molly
Okie Logic
Terris Strong Hope
Up
Down

Timeform,

