To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Football Trading Series

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's French SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 May

Arc finish
Timeform pick out three best bets at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select their three best bets at Saint-Cloud on Tuesday...

"...both the bigger field and longer trip can unlock further improvement..."

Timeform on Mare Australis

Mare Australis - 14:00 Saint-Cloud

This looks a deep race of its type with plenty of unexposed sorts on display and, while Enzel is sure to be popular following his impressive 20-length debut win, that came in blinkers and on heavy ground, so he could be worth taking on at the prices with Mare Australis, who also caught the eye when winning his sole start in Munich last year. Mare Australis has since switched to the top French yard of Andre Fabre, and will be suited by the step up in trip judged on his pedigree. It was only a three-runner race he won on debut, but he did well to win in the style he did, and both the bigger field and longer trip can unlock further improvement.

Anobar - 14:35 Saint-Cloud

Anobar remains a maiden, but she has showed useful form, and sets the standard on Timeform ratings in this field. She finished a good third to the potentially smart Emoji on her latest start in a listed event over a mile at this course in March, and she is well worth a try at this longer trip. Anobar also has fitness on her side having run three times already this year and can deservedly open her account. The once-raced winner Irska caused a shock on debut, but is open to the most improvement, and could prove the biggest danger.

Youmdor - 15:40 Saint-Cloud

The final race on the card is a big-field handicap, but one that stands out as being ahead of their mark is the Freddy Head-trained Youmdor. He won a handicap on his final start as a juvenile on the all-weather at Chantilly, and has improved both starts since when finishing runner-up at that track. Youmdor left the impression that he would be suited by the step back up to a mile and a quarter last time, and is expected to resume winning ways in what admittedly looks a competitive handicap. Last-time-out winner Fry is the main danger according to the market, but at a bigger price Stelvio could be of more interest.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

Mare Australis – 14:00 Saint-Cloud
Anobar – 14:35 Saint-Cloud
Youmdor – 15:40 Saint-Cloud

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Saint-Cloud. 12th May (2100m 3yo Stks)

Tuesday 12 May, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Dawn Intello
2. Enzel
3. Alfareeq
4. Mare Australis
5. Go With The Wind
6. Baratin
7. Lord Achilles
8. Laigle
9. Port Guillaume
10. Koskov
11. Green Spirit
12. Gold Trip
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saint-Cloud. 12th May (2100m 3yo Stks)

Tuesday 12 May, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Irska
2. Gelinka
3. Vienne
4. Anobar
5. Gemcutter
6. Beacon Towers
7. Mavala
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Saint-Cloud. 12th May (2000m 3yo Hcap)

Tuesday 12 May, 3.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Glory Maker
2. Stelvio
3. Terre De France
4. Manduro Gold
5. Dream Memory
6. Volynka
7. Happy Chrisnat
8. Fry
9. The Manager
10. You Rock
11. Mat La Fristouille
12. Night Of Love
13. Akyo
14. Raja Luna
15. Youmdor
16. Goodbye Diane
17. Style Setter
18. Lionel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles