Timeform's French SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 May

Mare Australis - 14:00 Saint-Cloud

This looks a deep race of its type with plenty of unexposed sorts on display and, while Enzel is sure to be popular following his impressive 20-length debut win, that came in blinkers and on heavy ground, so he could be worth taking on at the prices with Mare Australis, who also caught the eye when winning his sole start in Munich last year. Mare Australis has since switched to the top French yard of Andre Fabre, and will be suited by the step up in trip judged on his pedigree. It was only a three-runner race he won on debut, but he did well to win in the style he did, and both the bigger field and longer trip can unlock further improvement.

Anobar - 14:35 Saint-Cloud

Anobar remains a maiden, but she has showed useful form, and sets the standard on Timeform ratings in this field. She finished a good third to the potentially smart Emoji on her latest start in a listed event over a mile at this course in March, and she is well worth a try at this longer trip. Anobar also has fitness on her side having run three times already this year and can deservedly open her account. The once-raced winner Irska caused a shock on debut, but is open to the most improvement, and could prove the biggest danger.

Youmdor - 15:40 Saint-Cloud

The final race on the card is a big-field handicap, but one that stands out as being ahead of their mark is the Freddy Head-trained Youmdor. He won a handicap on his final start as a juvenile on the all-weather at Chantilly, and has improved both starts since when finishing runner-up at that track. Youmdor left the impression that he would be suited by the step back up to a mile and a quarter last time, and is expected to resume winning ways in what admittedly looks a competitive handicap. Last-time-out winner Fry is the main danger according to the market, but at a bigger price Stelvio could be of more interest.

