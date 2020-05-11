To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Lockdown Podcasts

Bundesliga Betting

Darts at Home Tips

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Tuesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select their three best bets at Sale on Tuesday...

"...should be more than capable of taking this step up in class in her stride..."

Timeform on Bless Her

#10 Bless Her - Sale R6 (06:00)

Bless Her started her campaign in fine style, cruising to the front before pulling four-lengths clear in a Sale maiden last month. She is drawn well here and should be more than capable of taking this step up in class in her stride and going in again. Manhattan Sting has twice missed narrowly at a good level since opening his account in March and is by no means out of the reckoning, while Solitary Tramp is another to consider after her dominant win last time.

#6 Echo Boomer - Sale R7 (06:30)

Echo Boomer has twice been narrowly edged out at this level after her maiden win at the start of the year. She is fitter now though, and is making headway with every start, and with a clear path through it is hard to see her not coming out on top. Seafield Road's recent form is impressive for this race and he looks the chief threat, while Mostly Sunny can make up the places.

#10 Jungle Jane - Sale R8 (07:00)

Jungle Jane was an easy winner at this level back in March before breaking poorly at Cranbourne on her latest outing. She still managed to finish strongly into third on that occasion however, and a level break here should see her difficult to hold out. Annanicolesnitz has the speed to overcome a wide draw and is another to consider in a competitive heat, while Fiorente's Girl is an improver to keep an eye on.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#10 Bless Her - Sale R6 (06:00)
#6 Echo Boomer - Sale R7 (06:30)
#10 Jungle Jane - Sale R8 (07:00)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Sale (AUS) 12th May (R6 1212m CL1)

Tuesday 12 May, 6.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Monsters Inc
2. Designer Chef
4. Mister Yu Shu
5. Motakhayyel
6. Manhattan Sting
7. Honorable Spirit
8. The Fred Express
10. Bless Her
11. La Zola
12. Countess Queen
13. Feeling Good
15. Solitary Tramp
17. Vogue Empress
18. Ping Ping
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sale (AUS) 12th May (R7 1427m CL1)

Tuesday 12 May, 6.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Island Dancer
3. Seafield Road
4. Vladking
5. Caldwell
6. Echo Boomer
8. Last Bling
9. Imsouane
10. Mostly Sunny
11. Orbiting
13. Governor Landy
15. Lovin Thcastle
16. One For Rocky
17. Akhurst
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sale (AUS) 12th May (R8 1627m Hcap)

Tuesday 12 May, 7.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Pharrell
2. Ears The Barman
3. Annanicolesnitz
4. Cash For Diamonds
5. Dargo
7. Fiorentes Girl
8. Raabeeha
9. Real Thinker
10. Jungle Jane
12. Stryking Miss
13. Prince Alby
14. Heavy Glow
15. Kin Neko
16. King Landon
17. Richly Speaking
18. Lady Annabel
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles