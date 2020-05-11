Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 May

#10 Bless Her - Sale R6 (06:00)

Bless Her started her campaign in fine style, cruising to the front before pulling four-lengths clear in a Sale maiden last month. She is drawn well here and should be more than capable of taking this step up in class in her stride and going in again. Manhattan Sting has twice missed narrowly at a good level since opening his account in March and is by no means out of the reckoning, while Solitary Tramp is another to consider after her dominant win last time.

#6 Echo Boomer - Sale R7 (06:30)

Echo Boomer has twice been narrowly edged out at this level after her maiden win at the start of the year. She is fitter now though, and is making headway with every start, and with a clear path through it is hard to see her not coming out on top. Seafield Road's recent form is impressive for this race and he looks the chief threat, while Mostly Sunny can make up the places.

#10 Jungle Jane - Sale R8 (07:00)

Jungle Jane was an easy winner at this level back in March before breaking poorly at Cranbourne on her latest outing. She still managed to finish strongly into third on that occasion however, and a level break here should see her difficult to hold out. Annanicolesnitz has the speed to overcome a wide draw and is another to consider in a competitive heat, while Fiorente's Girl is an improver to keep an eye on.