Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 January

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...is taken to reverse that form on these revised terms..."

Timeform on Epic Dream

#7 Nabeela - Vaal R3 (11:35 GMT)

Nabeela goes well at this track, both of her career wins coming here, including one over course and distance, and she proved at least as good as ever when a very good third back here last time. She looks a solid pick in this field and is preferred to Fsquadron and Winning Queen, who also arrive in good form.

#7 Epic Dream - Vaal R5 (12:40 GMT)

Epic Dream is a two-time course winner and arrives on the back of a string of good efforts. He produced a career-best performance when three quarters of a length second to the reopposing Singfonico at Turffontein last time and is taken to reverse that form on these revised terms. Visiway is another to consider.

#13 Tartan Dancer - Vaal R8 (14:30 GMT)

All of Tartan Dancer's four wins have come at this track, and she resumed winning ways in gutsy fashion over this course and distance last time. She comes out well at the weights now and is expected to follow up, perhaps at the main expense of Cairon and Fly North.

Recommended bets

#7 Nabeela - Vaal R3 (11:35 GMT)
#7 Epic Dream - Vaal R5 (12:40 GMT)
#13 Tartan Dancer - Vaal R8 (14:30 GMT)

