Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 11 February

Back

Coast Ofalfujairah - 18:20 Newcastle

Coast Ofalfujairah was much improved when getting off the mark over this course and distance last month, running out a ready winner on his handicap debut. He looked a natural on the artificial surface and, despite a 9 lb rise for that impressive performance, there is likely more to come from Kevin Ryan's charge, so he is taken to record back-to-back victories.

Lay

Watheer - 13:35 Chelmsford

Watheer has not won since July 2017 and, in truth, has rarely looked like snapping the losing sequence. He has performed respectably on his last few outings but hasn't looked the easiest of rides and, though he cannot be fully discounted at this lowly level, there are others who make more appeal.

Smart Stat

Night Voyager - 14:05 Chelmsford

20% - Silvestre de Sousa's strike rate at Chelmsford

Night Voyager managed to show plenty of ability amidst greenness on debut, looking sure to progress and win races sooner rather than later. Silvestre de Sousa taking over in the saddle is a positive and, with more to come from James Tate's charge, Night Voyager gets the vote to open his account at the second time of asking.