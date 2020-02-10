To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 11 February

Horses on the all-weather
Timeform pick out three bets in the UK on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...there is likely more to come from Kevin Ryan's charge..."

Timeform on Coast Ofalfujairah

Back
Coast Ofalfujairah - 18:20 Newcastle

Coast Ofalfujairah was much improved when getting off the mark over this course and distance last month, running out a ready winner on his handicap debut. He looked a natural on the artificial surface and, despite a 9 lb rise for that impressive performance, there is likely more to come from Kevin Ryan's charge, so he is taken to record back-to-back victories.

Lay
Watheer - 13:35 Chelmsford

Watheer has not won since July 2017 and, in truth, has rarely looked like snapping the losing sequence. He has performed respectably on his last few outings but hasn't looked the easiest of rides and, though he cannot be fully discounted at this lowly level, there are others who make more appeal.

Smart Stat
Night Voyager - 14:05 Chelmsford

20% - Silvestre de Sousa's strike rate at Chelmsford

Night Voyager managed to show plenty of ability amidst greenness on debut, looking sure to progress and win races sooner rather than later. Silvestre de Sousa taking over in the saddle is a positive and, with more to come from James Tate's charge, Night Voyager gets the vote to open his account at the second time of asking.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

