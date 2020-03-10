Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 10 March

#2 African Sunbird - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

African Sunbird is a consistent mare and who looks to be in with a good chance here on the pick of her form, so she gets the vote to outrun a big price and get her head back in front. Ideal Cut appeal as the pick of the remainder, while Plum Field is another in with a chance in a trappy affair.

#2 Rabia The Rebel - Vaal R7 (14:40 GMT)

There has been plenty to like about Rabia The Rebel's recent runs, hitting the frame in two of her last three races, and the four-time course winner looks the one they will all have to beat here. Shabba Ranks looks the most likely to chase home the selection, while Tough Choice is another with solid place claims.

#3 Malteza - Vaal R8 (15:20 GMT)

Malteza opened her account with a win here in November and has continued to fare well in her subsequent races. She was a little below form in a course-and-distance handicap on her latest outing but a return to her best would see her difficult to beat in this company. Jenny McGree looks the best bet for the forecast, while Persica can win the battle for third.