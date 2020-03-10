To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 10 March

Hoofs on the turf
Timeform pick out their three best bets from the Vaal on Tuesday
Join today
View market

Timeform identify three bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...the four-time course winner looks the one they will all have to beat..."

Timeform on Rabia The Rebel

#2 African Sunbird - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

African Sunbird is a consistent mare and who looks to be in with a good chance here on the pick of her form, so she gets the vote to outrun a big price and get her head back in front. Ideal Cut appeal as the pick of the remainder, while Plum Field is another in with a chance in a trappy affair.

#2 Rabia The Rebel - Vaal R7 (14:40 GMT)

There has been plenty to like about Rabia The Rebel's recent runs, hitting the frame in two of her last three races, and the four-time course winner looks the one they will all have to beat here. Shabba Ranks looks the most likely to chase home the selection, while Tough Choice is another with solid place claims.

#3 Malteza - Vaal R8 (15:20 GMT)

Malteza opened her account with a win here in November and has continued to fare well in her subsequent races. She was a little below form in a course-and-distance handicap on her latest outing but a return to her best would see her difficult to beat in this company. Jenny McGree looks the best bet for the forecast, while Persica can win the battle for third.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#2 African Sunbird – Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)
#2 Rabia The Rebel – Vaal R7 (14:40 GMT)
#3 Malteza – Vaal R8 (15:20 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 10th Mar (R6 2000m Hcap)

Tuesday 10 March, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
African Sunbird
Anagram
Elegancia
Miss Tycoon
Plum Field
Ideal Cut
Passion Peach
Ration My Passion
Bloodline
Generoso
Wings Of Light
Ledimasprincess
Up
Down

Bet slip

Vaal (RSA) 10th Mar (R7 2000m Hcap)

Tuesday 10 March, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Nimcha
Rabia The Rebel
The Bosbok
Enrique
Royal Honour
African Adventure
Kings Cup
Zabarjad
Shabba Ranks
Lainsberg Blue
Tough Choice
Gentleman Only
Profit Ratio
Up
Down

Bet slip

Vaal (RSA) 10th Mar (R8 1200m Hcap)

Tuesday 10 March, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Cals Crush
Malteza
Zulu Dawn
Movie Show
Land Of Rubies
Louvain
Persica
Britannia Queen
Jenny Mcgee
Bitter Lemon
Indian Song
Nymeria
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cheltenham Day 1 New & Existing Customers

  • Login or Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL300
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange in the first Race.
  • Earn - £/€20 as a Mobile Free Bet
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles