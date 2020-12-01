To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 1 December

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Fairview on Tuesday...

"The return to this shorter trip will be to his advantage..."

Timeform on Finley Hill

#6 Finley Hill - Fairview R5 (13:15 GMT)

All four of Finley Hill's wins have come at this course and he was in good form prior to a below-par run over further last time. The return to this shorter trip will be to his advantage and he can resume winning ways. Lord Marshall also makes some appeal at the prices.

#4 Lumiere - Fairview R6 (13:45 GMT)

Lumiere opened her account on turf at Durbanville last year, and has taken several runs to get up to speed this time round, but judged on her second over course and distance two weeks ago she looks ready to strike now. She is preferred to last-time-out 50/1 winner Exaltation.

#4 Turn It Up Harvey - Fairview R8 (14:45 GMT)

Turn It Up Harvey didn't have to improve to make a winning start for this yard in a maiden at this course in October, but he could have even more to offer and looks the percentage call. Chainsaw seems sure to be snapping at the heels of the selection, while Maldives is perhaps the most interesting of the others.

Recommended bets

#6 Finley Hill - Fairview R5 (13:15 GMT)
#4 Lumiere - Fairview R6 (13:45 GMT)
#4 Turn It Up Harvey - Fairview R8 (14:45 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Fair (RSA) 1st Dec (R5 1900m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 December, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Barberton Silver
Palo Alto
Aranjuez
Pretty Ballerina
Lord Marshal
Finley Hill
Meeraas
Fiery Fort
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fair (RSA) 1st Dec (R6 1000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 December, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jay Fizz
Hupernikao
Lookout House
Lumiere
Angel Bouquet
Karakoram
Magic Sailor
Mojito Magic
For Luck Sake
Exaltation
Reconnaissance
The Greek Soldier
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fair (RSA) 1st Dec (R8 1600m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 December, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Spirit Of Song
Turn It Up Harvey
Ghalyoon
Maldives
Chainsaw
Big Myth
All In Line
Captains Vista
The Dictator
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

