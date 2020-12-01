Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 1 December

#6 Finley Hill - Fairview R5 (13:15 GMT)

All four of Finley Hill's wins have come at this course and he was in good form prior to a below-par run over further last time. The return to this shorter trip will be to his advantage and he can resume winning ways. Lord Marshall also makes some appeal at the prices.

#4 Lumiere - Fairview R6 (13:45 GMT)

Lumiere opened her account on turf at Durbanville last year, and has taken several runs to get up to speed this time round, but judged on her second over course and distance two weeks ago she looks ready to strike now. She is preferred to last-time-out 50/1 winner Exaltation.

#4 Turn It Up Harvey - Fairview R8 (14:45 GMT)

Turn It Up Harvey didn't have to improve to make a winning start for this yard in a maiden at this course in October, but he could have even more to offer and looks the percentage call. Chainsaw seems sure to be snapping at the heels of the selection, while Maldives is perhaps the most interesting of the others.

