Tramore Racing Tips: Improving Prince can reign

NAP

Fighter Allen - 15:57 Tramore

Willie Mullins has won the last two editions of this race and has obvious claims again with Fighter Allen, who takes a significant drop in grade after contesting the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. Fighter Allen was out of his depth in that Grade 1 won by Galopin des Champs, but he is better judged on what he showed when runner-up to Stattler on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse. That was a useful effort and the form he showed there marks him out as the one to beat here.

No. 6 Fighter Allen (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Prince Zaltar - 15:22 Tramore

Prince Zaltar attracted support and produced his best effort yet when third in a maiden hurdle at Clonmel last month. He strikes as a likely improver now stepping up in trip and going handicapping at a lowly level, while the booking of Rachael Blackmore also catches the eye.

No. 10 Prince Zaltar (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: P. J. Rothwell, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 95

EACH-WAY

That's Lifebuoy - 16:30 Tramore

That's Lifebuoy has made no impact on her last couple of outings, but she was set a very stiff task at Fairyhouse last week and ought to find this a more suitable test. That's Lifebuoy has run well on both starts at this venue, which is a significant positive as this sharp, undulating track is one many fail to handle. The form she showed when a decisive five-length winner at Gowran Park in February suggests she should be up to making an impact off this mark.