Tramore Racing Tips: Improving Prince can reign
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Tramore on Sunday.
"...he strikes as a likely improver..."
Prince Zaltar
NAP
Willie Mullins has won the last two editions of this race and has obvious claims again with Fighter Allen, who takes a significant drop in grade after contesting the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. Fighter Allen was out of his depth in that Grade 1 won by Galopin des Champs, but he is better judged on what he showed when runner-up to Stattler on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse. That was a useful effort and the form he showed there marks him out as the one to beat here.
NEXT BEST
Prince Zaltar attracted support and produced his best effort yet when third in a maiden hurdle at Clonmel last month. He strikes as a likely improver now stepping up in trip and going handicapping at a lowly level, while the booking of Rachael Blackmore also catches the eye.
EACH-WAY
That's Lifebuoy - 16:30 Tramore
That's Lifebuoy has made no impact on her last couple of outings, but she was set a very stiff task at Fairyhouse last week and ought to find this a more suitable test. That's Lifebuoy has run well on both starts at this venue, which is a significant positive as this sharp, undulating track is one many fail to handle. The form she showed when a decisive five-length winner at Gowran Park in February suggests she should be up to making an impact off this mark.
