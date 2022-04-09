Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Grand National Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Tramore Racing Tips: Improving Prince can reign

Jumps racing
Tramore stages jumps racing on Sunday afternoon

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Tramore on Sunday.

"...he strikes as a likely improver..."

Prince Zaltar

NAP

Fighter Allen - 15:57 Tramore

Willie Mullins has won the last two editions of this race and has obvious claims again with Fighter Allen, who takes a significant drop in grade after contesting the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. Fighter Allen was out of his depth in that Grade 1 won by Galopin des Champs, but he is better judged on what he showed when runner-up to Stattler on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse. That was a useful effort and the form he showed there marks him out as the one to beat here.

NEXT BEST

Prince Zaltar - 15:22 Tramore

Prince Zaltar attracted support and produced his best effort yet when third in a maiden hurdle at Clonmel last month. He strikes as a likely improver now stepping up in trip and going handicapping at a lowly level, while the booking of Rachael Blackmore also catches the eye.

EACH-WAY

That's Lifebuoy - 16:30 Tramore

That's Lifebuoy has made no impact on her last couple of outings, but she was set a very stiff task at Fairyhouse last week and ought to find this a more suitable test. That's Lifebuoy has run well on both starts at this venue, which is a significant positive as this sharp, undulating track is one many fail to handle. The form she showed when a decisive five-length winner at Gowran Park in February suggests she should be up to making an impact off this mark.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Fighter Allen @ 2.47/5 in the 15:57 at Tramore
NEXT BEST - Back Prince Zaltar @ 4.03/1 in the 15:22 at Tramore
EACH-WAY Back That's Lifebuoy @ 6.05/1 in the 16:30 at Tramore

Tramore 10th Apr (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 10 April, 3.22pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Prince Zaltar
Kells Priory
Old Soul
Good World
Craic Eile
Bust Or Bray Dee
Ashqar
Robyndeglory
Kilbarry Chianti
Bite That
Holditinyourhead
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tramore 10th Apr (2m5f Cond Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 10 April, 3.57pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fighter Allen
Popong
Mr Incredible
Dallas Des Pictons
Grand Bornand
Kildorrery
Basils Boy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tramore 10th Apr (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 10 April, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pat Coyne
Siberian Star
Presenting Point
Thats Lifebuoy
Envol Pierji
Ragnar Lodbrok
Fangio De Vassy
Mister Bells
Jack Hackett
Whatsyourstatus
Quantatmental
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips