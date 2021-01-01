- Trainer: Harry Fry
- Jockey: Sean Bowen
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Tolworth Hurdle: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3...
"...there's plenty more to come and he looks the one to beat..."
Timeform on Metier
Tolworth Novices' Hurdle
14:25 Sandown, Saturday
Live on ITV4
1. Adrimel (non-runner)
2. Do Your Job (Michael Scudamore/ Brendan Powell)
Offered something to work with on his two starts last season but has shown improved form this term, winning at Ffos Las on his return and following up under a penalty in good style at Ayr. Ran to a similar level when a creditable second in a listed race at Haydock last time and, while more is needed, he should give another good account of himself.
3. Grandeur d'Ame (Oliver Sherwood/ Aidan Coleman)
Created a very favourable impression when running out a seven-and-a-half-length winner of a Newton Abbot bumper on his debut in October and produced a creditable effort when runner-up in listed company at Cheltenham last time, sticking on well after the winner got first run. He's a promising type but this is a very stiff task for his hurdling debut.
4. Metier (Harry Fry/ Sean Bowen)
Showed useful form on the Flat but looks set to make up into a better hurdler based on his two easy victories over obstacles. Strolled home by ten lengths on his hurdling debut at Newton Abbot and then followed up in good style at Ascot, beating the reopposing Tile Tapper by five and a half lengths in a decent time, quickening clear on the approach to the last. There's plenty more to come and he looks the one to beat.
5. Shakem Up'Arry (Ben Pauling/ Daryl Jacob)
Showed ability without winning last season, unlucky to bump into some bright prospects on a couple of occasions, most notably Shishkin. Made the most of a good opportunity on his return at Ffos Las in November and then shaped better than the result suggests when fourth on his handicap debut at Haydock, paying the price for making his effort earlier than the other principals in a race run at a strong gallop. His experience will stand him in good stead and he is well worth his place in this company.
6. Smurphy Enki (Chris Gordon/ Tom Cannon)
Wide-margin bumper winner at Wincanton in March and not disgraced when fourth in a more competitive event at Cheltenham on his return in October. Held back by inexperience when a beaten favourite on his hurdles debut at Chepstow in November, but stepped up on that form to score at Plumpton last month, winning in convincing style. This is a steep step up in class but he can't be ruled out.
7. Tile Tapper (Chris Honour/ Ciaran Gethings)
Showed ability in bumpers, winning one of his three starts in that sphere, and made a promising start over hurdles when runner-up to Metier at Ascot in November. Was well put in his place on that occasion, though, so it's hard to imagine him turning the tables here.
8. Galice Macalo (Mrs Jane Williams/ Chester Williams)
Followed a narrow win in a mares' novices' hurdle at Warwick with a wide-margin success in a novices' hurdle at Stratford, showing plenty of raw ability and impressing with how powerfully she travelled. Improved again when an excellent second in a handicap over this course and distance last month, and that form is among the best on offer. Receives 7 lb from the males and should launch another bold bid.
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Recommended bets
Timeform's analyst verdict:
Metier looks a smart hurdler in the making and, with his latest success at Ascot backed up by the time, he's fancied to land the hat-trick upped to the top level. The mare Galice Macalo is feared most ahead of Shakem Up'Arry.
1. Metier
2. Galice Macalo
3. Shakem Up'Arry
Sand 2nd Jan (2m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 2 January, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Metier
|Galice Macalo
|Smurphy Enki
|Do Your Job
|Shakem Uparry
|Grandeur Dame
|Tile Tapper
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today