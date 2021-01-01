Tolworth Hurdle: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Tolworth Novices' Hurdle

14:25 Sandown, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Adrimel (non-runner)

2. Do Your Job (Michael Scudamore/ Brendan Powell)

Offered something to work with on his two starts last season but has shown improved form this term, winning at Ffos Las on his return and following up under a penalty in good style at Ayr. Ran to a similar level when a creditable second in a listed race at Haydock last time and, while more is needed, he should give another good account of himself.

3. Grandeur d'Ame (Oliver Sherwood/ Aidan Coleman)

Created a very favourable impression when running out a seven-and-a-half-length winner of a Newton Abbot bumper on his debut in October and produced a creditable effort when runner-up in listed company at Cheltenham last time, sticking on well after the winner got first run. He's a promising type but this is a very stiff task for his hurdling debut.

4. Metier (Harry Fry/ Sean Bowen)

Showed useful form on the Flat but looks set to make up into a better hurdler based on his two easy victories over obstacles. Strolled home by ten lengths on his hurdling debut at Newton Abbot and then followed up in good style at Ascot, beating the reopposing Tile Tapper by five and a half lengths in a decent time, quickening clear on the approach to the last. There's plenty more to come and he looks the one to beat.

No. 4 Metier (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

5. Shakem Up'Arry (Ben Pauling/ Daryl Jacob)

Showed ability without winning last season, unlucky to bump into some bright prospects on a couple of occasions, most notably Shishkin. Made the most of a good opportunity on his return at Ffos Las in November and then shaped better than the result suggests when fourth on his handicap debut at Haydock, paying the price for making his effort earlier than the other principals in a race run at a strong gallop. His experience will stand him in good stead and he is well worth his place in this company.

6. Smurphy Enki (Chris Gordon/ Tom Cannon)

Wide-margin bumper winner at Wincanton in March and not disgraced when fourth in a more competitive event at Cheltenham on his return in October. Held back by inexperience when a beaten favourite on his hurdles debut at Chepstow in November, but stepped up on that form to score at Plumpton last month, winning in convincing style. This is a steep step up in class but he can't be ruled out.

7. Tile Tapper (Chris Honour/ Ciaran Gethings)

Showed ability in bumpers, winning one of his three starts in that sphere, and made a promising start over hurdles when runner-up to Metier at Ascot in November. Was well put in his place on that occasion, though, so it's hard to imagine him turning the tables here.

8. Galice Macalo (Mrs Jane Williams/ Chester Williams)

Followed a narrow win in a mares' novices' hurdle at Warwick with a wide-margin success in a novices' hurdle at Stratford, showing plenty of raw ability and impressing with how powerfully she travelled. Improved again when an excellent second in a handicap over this course and distance last month, and that form is among the best on offer. Receives 7 lb from the males and should launch another bold bid.