Horse Racing Tips

Mark Milligan's Tips: Francis Drake can sail in at 7/4

Mark's bets bet is at Newcastle

Mark has two selections under both codes on Thursday, with his best bet on the all-weather at Newcastle...

  • Mark has two bets on Thursday

  • Time Interval can go in over hurdles

  • Speedy Drake should relish drop in trip

15:45 Hereford - Back Time Interval @ 15/82.88

We're back over the jumps for Thursday's first selection and it would be no surprise if this 2m novices' handicap hurdle boils down to a couple who were useful on the flat, Across Earth and Time Interval.

Across Earth represents the Gary & Josh Moore stable and he's shown some ability in his two starts over hurdles, finishing placed both times, though his jumping has been a bit sketchy at times and he could do with brushing up in that department.

He was rated 80 at his peak on the flat but Time Interval was the better performer in that sphere, and he is the pick of the pair for me.

Time Interval is already a winner over hurdles but has been a bit headstrong since switching codes, which makes the booking of Harry Cobden a real eye-catcher here.

Cobden is great at getting free-going sorts to settle and he could be the key to unlocking even more potential from Time Interval.

The selection didn't run at all badly when second over this C&D last time and, if he drops the bit early on with Cobden taking over, he's got every chance of going one better this time around.

Recommended Bet

Back Time Interval

SBK15/8

19:30 Newcastle - Back Francis Drake @ 7/42.75

Back on the level, Francis Drake is still unexposed after just four starts and he could well appreciate dropping in trip in this 6f handicap.

Simon & Ed Crisford's gelding has shown plenty of early speed over further on his last 3 starts and was beaten by the narrowest of margins at 7f last time, leading everywhere bar the line.

While not necessarily possessing a sprinters pedigree, the way he goes about things suggests he'll be equally effective over this sort of trip and there doesn't look too much other pace on in this class 6 contest.

Harry Davies is getting the leg up on plenty of the yard's runners and has ridden a couple of winners for them in the last week or so. He's a young jockey I rate very highly and I'm expecting him to judge the fractions to a nicety here.

Of the opposition, Bow Street may emerge as the biggest danger. His sole win came over 6f and he may appreciate getting back over this trip having finished fourth over 5f at Lingfield last time

Recommended Bet

Back Francis Drake

SBK7/4

Now read more horse racing previews on Betting.Betfair.com

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 50/1 Newcastle tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Timeform

Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data on three Horses In Focus

  • Timeform
Limerick Racecourse
ITV Races

Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National

  • Alan Dudman
Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Brandon on seasonal debut at Navan

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Runners: Five in the big one but Kandoo Kid can be very competitive

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Grand National Day

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 2 Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Wet Eyes Willie

  • Editor
Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer