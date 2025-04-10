Mark Milligan's Tips: Francis Drake can sail in at 7/4

Mark has two bets on Thursday

Time Interval can go in over hurdles

Speedy Drake should relish drop in trip

We're back over the jumps for Thursday's first selection and it would be no surprise if this 2m novices' handicap hurdle boils down to a couple who were useful on the flat, Across Earth and Time Interval.

Across Earth represents the Gary & Josh Moore stable and he's shown some ability in his two starts over hurdles, finishing placed both times, though his jumping has been a bit sketchy at times and he could do with brushing up in that department.

He was rated 80 at his peak on the flat but Time Interval was the better performer in that sphere, and he is the pick of the pair for me.

Time Interval is already a winner over hurdles but has been a bit headstrong since switching codes, which makes the booking of Harry Cobden a real eye-catcher here.

Cobden is great at getting free-going sorts to settle and he could be the key to unlocking even more potential from Time Interval.

The selection didn't run at all badly when second over this C&D last time and, if he drops the bit early on with Cobden taking over, he's got every chance of going one better this time around.

Recommended Bet Back Time Interval SBK 15/8

Back on the level, Francis Drake is still unexposed after just four starts and he could well appreciate dropping in trip in this 6f handicap.

Simon & Ed Crisford's gelding has shown plenty of early speed over further on his last 3 starts and was beaten by the narrowest of margins at 7f last time, leading everywhere bar the line.

While not necessarily possessing a sprinters pedigree, the way he goes about things suggests he'll be equally effective over this sort of trip and there doesn't look too much other pace on in this class 6 contest.

Harry Davies is getting the leg up on plenty of the yard's runners and has ridden a couple of winners for them in the last week or so. He's a young jockey I rate very highly and I'm expecting him to judge the fractions to a nicety here.

Of the opposition, Bow Street may emerge as the biggest danger. His sole win came over 6f and he may appreciate getting back over this trip having finished fourth over 5f at Lingfield last time