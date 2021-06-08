Today's Racing News: Royal Ascot in the Ayr

Six meetings today, although this afternoon has just one flat turf card meet at Salisbury.

There are two jumps meetings from Roscommon and Southwell to accompany, plus All-Weather action from Wolverhampton, while Wetherby and Ayr see you through the evening.

Royal Ascot on the horizon

It's a quiet Tuesday after the hustle and bustle of the Epsom Derby weekend, but now that's done to death, it's time to look forward to Royal Ascot starting on Tuesday 15 June - a week today!

The sensational five days of racing now has seven races per day as opposed to the six previously, but it has been abysmal for my wallet over the years.

But not this year - this year, I say no - I will not be beaten like a fat pinata for my lunch money.

Excitement is building, so if, like me, you need to get ahead, you can check out all of the Royal Ascot ante-post markets here.

It looks as though it could be a tough start for punters, with the Queen Anne Stakes headed by superstar miler Palace Pier at odds of 1/2 - unless you're an odds-on backer.

The Kings Stand could be a good opportunity to grab some cash if the mighty Battaash 15/8 isn't like a child hyped-up on blue smarties before the off.

My focus will probably be from 16:40 St James's Palace Stakes and onwards on day one with the three-year-old race looking a belter of a betting heat. English 2,000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare 10/3 heads the market, but Naval Crown at huge odds of 40/1 would be interesting should he line up, as well as the likeable Chindit at 8/1.

I can't wait to get stuck in properly, and I will keep you updated, of course, but the countdown begins - just seven days to go!.

On to today's action.

Timeform cast the rod out at Salisbury

The Timeform team continue to net the big fish for us, and today head to Salisbury to claim more cash.

Race of the day

It's worth heading up to Ayr today. Notably, the 19:15 Racing Profits Returned To Racing Handicap, where the market looks like a little all over the place and could offer some value.

No. 7 (6) Tommy G SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 69

Tommy G finally capitalised on a reduced handicap mark here the last twice, including over course and distance on his latest start, which sees him here under a 5lb penalty.

There are a few views you can take of him here. One of them, and mine, is that he has boosted the form of Midnite Bride, who he found too strong three starts back when in receipt of 10lbs.

Inclusive of today's claiming jockey, he is 1lb better off with that rival, but it's doubtful he will improve beyond what he has previously achieved at eight-years-old, and that may not be enough.

No. 6 (2) Catch My Breath SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: John Ryan

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 69

Catch My Breath has form figures that only a blind man can be proud of, but he does return to the scene of his last turf victory and is only 1lb higher.

He has been better than the bare result on a few occasions this term, but his progress halted after a good campaign last season.

If he is going to bounce back to form, it will be today under ideal conditions back here at Ayr. He is two from two at this venue and has had Brignitonboris and Tommy G in behind previously over course and distance and clocked good times in the process, so he is worth chancing at the prices.

No. 1 (7) Midnite Bride SBK 11/4 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 75

Midnite Bride is a progressive sort for Kevin Ryan and hated every minute of the track at Beverley, so she shouldn't be judged too harshly on that, as it was a step forward in a stronger race than this one.

She was a good winner here on her penultimate start on the back of a 192-day break in which Tommy G was third over 7f and shaped as though a step up to 1m would suit on that particular occasion.

There are very few negatives to her chances, and with the probability of her given a prominent ride in a race lacking pace, she could be the answer, but stamina is my slight concern.

Rhys Williams goes for gold with Bronze at Salisbury

Our daily tipster Rhys Williams is off to value town on Tuesday with four double-figure priced selections.

New beginnings for Easterby duo and former amateur jockey Ben James

Father and son duo Mick and David Easterby saddle their first runners as a joint-training partnership today at Wetherby - 18:00 Calcutta Dream 20/1 and 18:30 Gulf Of Poets 11/2.

Former amateur jockey Ben James will have his first runner at Salisbury today in the 13:35 with Vitalline 11/2 as he starts off his new career among the training ranks. Hoping for a good start to training life, the 27-year-old has booked Hollie Doyle.

Stat of the day

David O'Meara has an overall 20% strike rate at Wetherby. He has a 26.7% strike rate with his three-year-olds at Wetherby, scoring with two of his three runners since 2019: Today, he runs: 17:30 Frog And Toad, 18:00 Swing Low, 18:00 Zenzero.

Money Talk

Money Talk continues to bring you those market movers from Betfair customers on the Sportsbook, so who are the shrewd customers backing today?

14:20 Wolverhampton - Keep Believing 50/1 into 16/1

15:45 Southwell - Present Storm 6/1 into 16/5

16:55 Wetherby - Eruption 20/1 into 10/1

Dudman tipping Tim for Tuesday double

Top tipster Al Dudman continues on his search to bag yet another deadly double. His selections are boosted everyday on the Betfair Sportsbook!

Calvin has two to play for Saturday

Top Betfair tipster Tony Calvin has two ante-post offerings for Saturday's action at York.

Final Word

Racing picks up as we get further into the week, although naturally a quieter time of the year with Royal Ascot starting next week.

Still, at Haydock tomorrow, there are two races at the end of the card that have attracted three runners each. Yes, the prize money is poor - 1st places worth £4300 and £2800, but surely we can do better than this turnout.

Racing for £4000 is better than sitting in a box at home earning nothing?

Perhaps another sign that the programme needs a revamp?

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

