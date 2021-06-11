Today's Racing News: Dreaming of Ascot victory as Desert declared but Goodwood can build the bank

Today, your punting platter is Sandown, Clonmel, Chepstow, York, Fairyhouse, Goodwood, Newton Abbot, and Aintree - literally something for everyone, so I don't want to hear any complaints.

First, a look at day two of the Royal Decs.

We had our Royal Ascot hors d'oeuvre yesterday, and it's now time for the soup

The column yesterday examined the first of five dishes Royal Ascot will serve up next week, and today we look at Wednesday's declarations.

14:30 Queen Mary saw 26 entries, including US raider Twilight Gleaming 11/4 for three-time winning trainer Wesley Ward. The five-furlong race saw 13 unbeaten horses declare, including my very strong fancy Desert Dreamer 10/1.

She looked special when winning both of her starts at Newmarket from un-promising positions, the form has worked out well, and the experience of racing at that track so early in her career will do her a world of good. No doubt she will be much shorter than the 10/1 currently available on the day.

Aidan O'Brien entered another strong hand in the 15:05 Queens Vase with eight of the 24 entries, including the unexposed Arturo Toscanini 8/1 and the impeccably bred favourite Wordsworth 5/2.

This race has proved a good pointer in recent times to the Doncaster St Ledger, with Kew Gardens and Leading Light both doing the double in the last ten years for O'Brien.

Lady Bowthorpe has strengthened in the market into 15/8 for the 15:40 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes after a field of 14 was declared - honestly that's far too short.

16:20 Prince Of Wales's Stakes is the feature race on day two, and wonder filly Love has been all but confirmed to take her chance. She looks a glorious price of 9/4 with a small field of eight headed by Lord North 7/4.

17:35 Windsor Castle Stakes looks a minefield for a punter at the moment with no less than 48 entries for the race!

It's a similar feel to both handicaps on the card. The 17:00 Royal Hunt Cup has 69 entrants, and the 18:10 Kensington Palace Stakes - the newest addition to the card sees 21, including a JP Mcmanus, owned runner, which one can only assume has been a plot job?

We have one hell of a week in store!

Timeform take a trip to the Knavesmire

On the hunt for more winners, the Timeform team head to York to offer up their three best bets of the day.

Read Timeform tips here.

Race of the day

We are going to have to throw a jumps race in here soon to keep all happy but for now, let's head to my local track Goodwood 17:50 South Downs Water Fillies' Handicap.

No. 5 (1) Quenelle D'or SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Mark Crehan

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 80

Quenelle D'or will likely prove popular given her unexposed three-year-old profile, and she is entitled to improve after finding the Cheshire Oaks all too much last time.

However, she hasn't really achieved anything above her handicap rating to think that she is thrown in on this handicap debut off a mark of 80. Her best work has come from the front, but she will have competition for the lead here.

It's easy to be attracted to her given the weight allowance she receives, but it would be disappointing quite frankly if she were well treated enough to win this.

No. 3 (5) End Result SBK 9/5 EXC 3.05 Trainer: David Elsworth

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 77

End Result has a question about the ground, but it may be that she is a thorough stayer rather than ground dependant, so this longer trip may counter that. However, in contrast to the above, she does look well treated off this mark of 77 after chasing home subsequent Zetland Gold Cup winner, Good Birthday and Master The Stars at Newmarket - and the fourth is also a winner since.

Her previous form from last year also entitles her to plenty of respect off this mark of 77, given she is only 6lbs higher than her heavy ground Newbury win, and the runner-up is now 17lbs higher.

She has form on a sounder surface, is entitled to improve for race fitness on the back of her seasonal return, so gets my cash.

No. 2 (3) Pearl Beach SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 79

Pearl Beach looks well treated on her all-weather form and the return to a sounder surface now, for which her best work on turf has come, will likely see an improved performance.

She now needs to kick on, though, and she is yet to prove herself on turf at this level, so she rates a risky proposition.

Rhys Williams struck with a commanding victory at Newbury yesterday

Our daily tipster Rhys Williams struck with his sole selection at Newbury yesterday, and today heads to Aintree.

Stat of the day

William Haggas has a 67% strike rate with his three-year-old's at Chepstow, six winners from nine runners and saddles Sea La Rosa on handicap debut at 16:20.

Money Talk

Betfair Sportsbook customers hinted that Didtheyleaveuouttoo would go in yesterday with a wealth of support, so who are they punting today?

13:50 Clonmel - Tucson - 20/1 into 7/1

14:45 Sandown - Little Rollright 20/1 into 12/1

14:55 York - Vaxholm 80/1 into 16/1

15:50 Fairyhouse - Ultramarine 16/1 into 8/1

20:30 Aintree - Stephanie Sunshine 20/1 into 11/1

Final Word

I love watching some, and I do mean only some, pundits on our racing channels, but one thing that continuously gets right on my wick is the suggestion that because a horse is now a shorter price than they would like, at three minutes before the off! - It gets a negative mention.

"He is too short now at 15/8, and at that price, I would happily take him on."

Firstly, he is short because he has been well backed in the last ten minutes. Would you have taken him on ten or 15 minutes ago when he was the bigger price that most had taken?

Secondly, you're are not even having a bet two minutes before the off. You're at work and don't have nearly enough time, so why is it relevant?

Just give relevant information and tell the viewer he has been well supported rather than just the opposing view on its chances because of the new price.

Price is very subjective. I don't care what anyone says, I may think something is value at 2/1, and you may think it's an awful price - but this is a whole other rant.

Right, now that's off my chest, a reminder to mainly the lads out there.

England's first Euro game is on Sunday, so make sure you take this opportunity to get a run-up on the misses to ensure Sunday is hassle-free!

Have a good weekend.

Until Monday, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7