Today's Racing News: Cork is popping, but Yarmouth the focus for funds

Welcome to Wednesday. It's hump day and what more could you want, as there is plenty of excellent racing on to get you through at Fontwell, Cork, Haydock, Yarmouth, Kempton and Hamilton - so take your pick punters.

The best of Wednesday's flat action

Cork hosts some top-class racing today with two notable races.

The first a Listed contest 14:20 5f Midsummer Sprint Stakes in which the exciting Logo Hunter 5/6 will be looking to enhance his big reputation.

He will have to fend off the returning Frenetic 5/1, a two time Listed winning juvenile, who looks favourable odds for an each-way punt, and there has been a big market move for Quarantine Dreams 16/1.

15:30 Cork Group 3 Munster Oaks Stakes is the feature race in Ireland with a field of ten going to post. The market is currently headed on the Betfair Sportsbook by Moll 15/8.

The four-year-old has already taken the scalp of closest market rival Mighty Blue 9/2 over course and distance and Haparanda 10/1 in the same race.

She will prove tough to beat if continuing on her upward curve.

16:00 Cork Derby (Handicap) is worthy of a mention on the card if you like to dance with the devil in Irish handicaps, then this one is for you! A field of 12 go to post.

Don't sneeze - Haydock is finally good to firm

Don't rub your eyes! Yes, Haydock has a "firm" in the going description and has a card full of unexposed two- and three-year-olds to keep a close eye on for valuable future info.

In particular, the 14:35 7f Watch Racing TV Now Novice Stakes produced the useful and subsequent Superlative Stakes runner-up, Juan Elcano, in 2019.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Juan Elcano, saddles expensive purchase King York for the same owner connections in what looks a belter.

Elsewhere.

The drop back to 6f looks ideal for the speedy Arabic Charm at Kempton 19:00 Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Fillies' Handicap, for which she will attempt to rack up a hattrick of victories.

While Yarmouth and Hamilton have competitive cards with many of the fields wide-open betting heats.

Money Talk

Here are your Betfair Sportsbook money movers for today's cards.

14:20 Cork - Quarantine Dreams 33/1 into 16/1

15:10 Haydock - Highway Grey 4/1 into 11/5

18:30 Kempton - Great News 5/1 into 15/4

Timeform can give you a kick start at Kempton

The Timeform team head to Kempton for some all-weather action today, and they have a lucky charm.

Read Timeform tips here.

Race of the day

I tell you what, lads and ladies, these have not been going too badly at all, so let's stack some more cash and grab a winner at Yarmouth in the 16:40 Download The MansionBet App Handicap.

No. 9 (2) Foreseeable Future (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Ruth Carr

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 66

Foreseeable Future's sole win in 12 starts came here at Yarmouth for past connections over 6f in a Novice event, which has subsequently worked out poorly.

He has been well held over 7f the last twice in class five and six company and takes a big jump up in grade today. He has looked like a suspect stayer when racing over 1m to my eye previously, so why is he a short 2/1 favourite for this contest? I honestly have no idea, but I am cautiously optimistic about taking him on.

No. 1 (9) Fox Power (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Thore Hammer Hansen

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 82

Fox Power is one of the more interesting runners; his racing post ratings are creeping up, and his handicap mark is falling. He could be ready to strike. He won't have had too many easier opportunities to get his head in front than this, and the return to a sounder surface and this 1m trip are both positives.

It may just be the case that we are waiting for him to return to a level of form he hasn't shown though, as much more has been expected of him on multiple occasions and it's hard to have confidence in what to expect.

No. 5 (1) Secret Moment (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 76

Secret Moment could have been let in lightly by the handicapper on the balance of his three runs to date, and his latest effort off the back of a 312 day lay off, and a gelding operation should be upgraded.

He attempted to give chunks of weight away to some promising three-year-old's at Wolverhampton and is entitled to improve for fitness and the step up to 1m.

Unexposed after just three starts, he looks the percentage call here especially given his capable jockey takes off a further 3lbs allowing him to run off 73 effectively.

He looks the bet at the prices.

Williams wants cash on Wednesday

Our daily tipster Rhys Williams has analysed the day's cards and has found one selection at Hamilton.

Read Rhys' column here.

A Royal Podcast if you will

Host Hugh Cahill is joined by podcast regulars Kevin Blake and Tony Calvin to preview all 17 races across the five days of Royal Ascot - an unmissable opportunity to get our experts' tips.

Click here for all the info.

Stat of the day

Trainer Saeed Bin Suroor has a 33% win rate with his first-time runners on the all-weather after a gelding operation. Today he runs - 18:30 Kempton - Great News.

Dudman's 18/1 Kempton Double

Al Dudman continues his search for another big priced winning double to go along with his 80/1 winner on Saturday. Dudman's double is boosted each day on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Read Dudman's double here.

Final Word

If you haven't seen the interview with trainer Phil Middleton after his 13-year-old, Exitas, scored at Southwell yesterday, then check out my Twitter feed.

It is a very heartwarming interview on the trials and tribulations of what it takes to get a horse to the racecourse, let alone win. The absolute admiration and love for the horses come across in a very heartfelt manner.

If you have a friend or acquaintance who has suggested these animals aren't loved at one time or another - get rid of them as a friend! Also show them this interview.

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

Follow Daryl Carter on Twitter @DarylCarter7