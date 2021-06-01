Today's Racing News: Ballet waltzes clear in Derby market with £63,000 of further support

Today's racing comes thick and fast with action from Brighton, Redcar and Leicester this afternoon, while Lingfield and Yarmouth will be your hold your attention if you prefer punting in the evening.

Tipperary is the sole meeting from Ireland with an eight race card meeting starting with the 16:40 7f Tipperary Races Claiming Race.

A quick look back at yesterday's news.

20,301/1 across the card double!

Monday saw market madness as two whopping great big BSP winners land within five minutes of each other - a 20,301/1 across the card double.

Katies Kitten was an industry SP of 100/1 but returned a huge Betfair SP of 204.0 after she made all at Leicester to land the 14:15 mile fillies' handicap.

She had failed to get her head in front in twelve starts but was fairly unexposed on turf and over the trip of 1m, and the first time blinkers clearly had the desired effect - shame for me I backed the second, Canoodled.

Redcar said, hold my beer as they went one better five minutes later when outsider the field and 200/1 shot Runninwild kept on strongly to land the 14:20 Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Median Auction Maiden Stakes over 6f. .

Again the difference in SP to BSP was wild - he returned 636.0.

The definition of having multiple orgasms is holding the each-way double ticket to this result, I suspect - anyone?

Liverpool stars have their first runner at Leicester today

Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson has joined up with four of his teammates, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Oxlade-Chamberlain, and former teammate Adam Lallana to start life in racing with ownership of newcomer Mr McCann.

Mr McCann will make his debut at Leicester today in the 13:25 British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes over 5f.

Great to see the lads getting involved in racing. The more, the merrier!

Timeform land at Leicester

Timeform head to Leicester to bolster up their wallets and offer up their three best bets.

Race of the day

Brighton rarely gets any love from me as I find the track a nightmare to predict with a downhill start and a stiff finish. But we go there for today's focus because the 13:45 Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap looks like a good race to get stuck into for a bet.

No. 4 (7) Arabic Charm (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 78

Arabic Charm heads the market after finally getting her head in front in a first-time hood and tongue-tie combo at Chelmsford. She was frustrating last term, but that first victory could now send her on an upward curve especially returned to this quicker surface.

However, the Chelmsford race wasn't the strongest, and she is now back in against the boys, and her free going nature may not be suited to this track's stiff finish.

She clung on at Chelmsford last time so she could prove vulnerable here, and her price is awfully short, especially given there are three-course specialists in here.

No. 1 (3) Little Boy Blue SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Bill Turner

Jockey: William Carson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 82

Little Boy Blue has remained in good form over six furlongs and scored on his penultimate start at Ascot in this grade and now steps back up to seven furlongs for the first time on turf.

He went close over this trip at Wolverhampton in the winter with De Vegas Kid one place ahead of him, although that came under an inexperienced rider.

The roles are reversed here, and the latter is much better off at the weights, so he has a little to prove, for all this track suits him.

No. 7 (6) Glasvegas (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 74

Glasvegas finished strongly here 35 days ago to make it three wins in four starts and was clearly well suited by this uphill finish.

The runner-up has boosted the form over course and distance, and he is finally starting to build on his two and three-year-old promise.

On the balance of that form, a 1lb rise in the weights for his latest victory looks extremely lenient, and although this is a step up in grade, his trainer looks to have picked the race expertly.

He is unexposed over today's trip of 7f with form figures of 11344 and has form figures on good to firm ground of 1 (latest), 8 (an impossible task), 8 (beaten in the Weatherbys Sales race over 6f) 1 and 2.

He has all the ingredients to continue winning ways.

Rhys Williams has a double figure price selection at Brighton

Daily tipster Rhys Williams will continue his search for some value over at seaside venue Brighton, and it's a win only bet.

Stat of the day

Class droppers - today's biggest class droppers are Alaskan Jewel, from Listed to Class 5 in the 14:55 Redcar, and Ballarena Lady from Listed to Class 5 at 18:00 Yarmouth.

Derby talk - £63,988 more for Derby favourite

Not long now until we see the final field in this years, Cazoo Epsom Derby.

The field was cut by ten yesterday morning- thankfully, Southern Lights stayed in!

Earlswood, El Drama, Etonian, Gloucestershire, Hector De Maris, Sandhurst, Seattle Creek, Stay Well, Taipan, and Yibir were the horses to be cut.

Bolshoi Ballet has shortened up in the market with the anticipation that Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore will likely take the ride - I seem to be the only one not convinced by the horse at this stage.

Since last Tuesday when I announced there was £420,000 traded on the Epsom Derby - that number has increased to £566,362.

The Coolmore favourite has taken a total of £162,488, an increase of £63,988 from last Wednesday's total, quite significant compared to the second favourite High Definition, who has taken a mere £13,928 in the same period - may be starting to drift?

Mohaafeth has taken a total of £44,711, while the third favourite, Mac Swiney, has seen support to the tune of £37,524.

I'll update you again on Friday.

Tony Calvin has found a mad midweek ante-post bet

Top tipster Tony Calvin has offered up one bet at a big price for Epsom on Friday.

Money Talk

Tuesday's big money movers around the country on the Betfair Sportsbook and Exchange. Who are punters backing today?

16:35 Redcar - Olympus 16.015/1 into 7.613/2

17:05 Redcar - Upstaging 25/1 into 12/1

20:00 Yarmouth - Mythical Madness 20/1 into 12/1

Dudman's Betfair boosted 100/1 each-way double

Al Dudman has found a tasty double at Yarmouth and his selections are boosted everyday on the Betfair Sportsbook, and today's is a whopping 100/1!

Final Word

Yesterday's two big priced winning horses was excellent to see, but I have seen headlines and quotes suggesting this was a big win for punters "on a Monday to remember" - You sure?

Only a handful of bets were placed on these horses at such big odds, so it can hardly be claimed a win for punters.

It does drive me mad when particular out of touch media companies try and act as though they are punters pals and know exactly what type of bets we are placing.

For future reference, we're not backing 100/1 shots or backing odds-on favourites (unless they started odds-against).

Until tomorrow, be lucky.

