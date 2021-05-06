Today's Racing News: Ground continues to soften at Chester

The second day of the Chester May Festival gets underway this afternoon, whilst despite the weather supposedly continuing to downpour into the weekend, Wincanton's evening jumps card has been abandoned due to hard ground. Plenty of mixed messages from the weatherman...

Although you shouldn't be too disappointed, jumps fans, as Huntingdon, Worcester and Tipperary all go ahead.

A nice touch at Worcester, too, with all races names based around supporting mental health.

Let's start with a look back on yesterday's Class 1 action at Chester.

Market spot on in Cheshire Oaks

Dubai Fountain opened up as the favourite to land the Cheshire Oaks, and after being backed into 6/4, she duly obliged. Franny Norton took her to the front at the final bend and she kicked away, despite late pressure from Zeyaadah.

Dubai Fountain was immediately cut from 21.020/1 to 15.014/1 to win the Oaks, but the same applied to Zeyaadah. Despite her losing her unbeaten record, she rallied well to finish less than a length behind Dubai Fountain.

The slower ground made her task more difficult having to reel in Dubai Fountain who smartly ran in the front pair throughout, and the return to good ground may just see Zeyaadah challenge at Epsom.

Balding's at it again

As we alluded to in yesterday's column, Andrew Balding has a phenomenal record at Chester - which is why it was no real surprise to see him land the Vase Stakes at the expense of Wirko with Youth Spirit.

Youth Spirit won with ease at 8.515/2, with Tony Calvin's selection, Sandhurst, finishing in second place.

Subsequently, Youth Spirit was cut from 100/1 to just 25/1 for the Epsom Derby.

Balding's back at Chester tomorrow, with a strong chance in our race of the day...

Dudman's daily double

Our ever present racing tipster is back at Chester today, with two horses combining to make a 17.016/1 double on the second day of the May Festival. Interested? I thought as much.

Race of the day

The 15:15 Ormonde Stakes over at Chester takes centre stage today, where Aiden O'Brien's Japan heads the market at 13/8, with Ryan Moore on board.

Despite without a win since August 2019, when Japan toppled Crystal Ocean to land the Juddmonte International Stakes at York, Moore is confident that Japan's Group 1 class and experience will see him come out on top. Admittedly, it doesn't appear as though O'Brien's horse would have welcomed the rain this week, but he remains unpenalised for his success at York in 2019, and there's every chance Japan can record a well overdue win.

No. 3 (3) Japan SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

One man who will be trying to prevent Japan stopping his winless streak is Alan King, who has entered Trushan, to be ridden by Hollie Doyle.

King's five-year-old comes into this race looking to land a hattrick, although he's had to wait a while for an opportunity, having last raced in October 2020.

But that win was the British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot, and Trushan won that by over seven lengths and travelled strongly throughout the contest. It was an impressive performance, and it's no real surprise to see the King's horse priced at 11/4 this morning.

No. 1 (4) Trueshan (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The main other market rival in this contest is Andrew Balding's Morando. The trainer, as we all should know by now, loves it here at Chester, and with Silvestre De Sousa on board, his price of 6.05/1 may not hang around for long.

Balding's eight-year-old finished fourth and over eight lengths behind Trushan at Ascot, before struggling in heavy conditions in Munich when last seen in November 2020.

Morando has previously won on soft ground at various tracks and the conditions should very much suit, in what is sure to be a cracker this afternoon.

No. 5 (7) Morando (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Calvin's hoping to go one better at Chester...

Fresh from his antepost 13.012/1 second with Sandhurst in yesterday's Vase Stakes, Tony Calvin has another horse he believes is worth backing in the opening race at Chester.

He says: ""Al Madhar was given a very considerate ride on his return at Thirsk and is much better than he showed there, and may show it on this easier ground. I think Al Madhar is a fair price at 8/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook, so I will put him up win-only there."

Stat of the day

Ben Jones has returned three winners from his last eight rides. Today, he heads to Worcester, where he rides Furiously Fast in the 14:00, as well as Jac Brown in the 15:35 for Debra Hamer.

Moore discusses his rides...

Ryan Moore has just the two rides this afternoon at Chester, but one does include Japan, a strong favourite despite the weather conditions not in his favour.

Ryan says: "Given his winless 2020, Japan really ought to be winning this if within 7lb of his best, as he is unpenalised - penalties kicked in after August 31 2020 - and the dual Group 1 winner is the obvious class act of the field."

Rhys Williams' trio

Back from his 10/3 winner yesterday, where Amarillo Sky bolted up to win by over 15 lengths, Rhys has lined up three selections worth backing. There's two big-priced selections over at Huntingdon to keep an eye out for...

Curtain closer at Chelmsford

Thursday finishes with some all-weather action at Chelmsford, where Timeform have analysed the cards and put together their three best bets.

Final word

What a phenomenal opening day at Chester we witnessed yesterday. It looked as though it was a day for the favourites, with the first three bolting up, and then Wirko disappointed in the Vase Stakes, Uncle Jumbo faded into third when well supported in the 15:45 Handicap, before Kingsofthemidlands was a remote fourth in the 16:15.

Which does ask the question. Has the ground been churned up a little more than anticipated? Admittedly, a lot of rain fell at Chester at the beginning of the week, and the more races, the more bog-like we can expect.

It may pay to overlook certain favourites who don't favour the soft ground, and have a look at those who prefer the tougher conditions over the next couple of days. Good luck to those who get involved.

