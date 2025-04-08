Mark Milligan's Tips: Tuesday's best bets at up to 15/4
Mark Milligan sets his sights on the flat again on Tuesday, where he has a trio of bets across three meetings...
-
Lyons' stayer open to improvement
-
Cox can take Pontefract sprint for second year running
-
Well-bred filly could be nicely treated on handicap debut
15:10 Navan - Back Poetic Sound @ 7/42.75
Poetic Sound (Ire)
- J: C. T. Keane
- T: G. M. Lyons, Ireland
- F: 411-
Only seven runners go to post for this 1m6f handicap but it's a cracking little contest and features several who could develop into decidedly useful stayers this season.
Saturn boasted an upwardly mobile profile in 2024 before blowing out on his final start, but Jessica Harrington's well-bred son of Galileo will surely resume his progress before long.
He's not passed over lightly, but one who could have even more to offer as he goes up in trip is Ger Lyons' Poetic Sound, who's still unexposed after just three starts and won his last two outings in 2024.
He still looked a work in progress on the final of those at Bellewstown and his trainer is on record as saying they were contemplating the November Handicap in the immediate aftermath of that race.
However, Poetic Sound was put away for the winter (wisely in my opinion) and should be even better with a winter of strengthening on his back. There's plenty of stamina in his pedigree (dam a sister to Yavana's Pace) and he shapes as though he'll only progress over further.
This race should give us an indication as to how far he can go this term.
16:07 Pontefract - Back Middleton View @ 10/34.33
Middleton View (Ire)
- J: David Probert
- T: Clive Cox
- F: 00-2
Over at Pontefract, another who is open to plenty of improvement is Clive Cox's Middleton View in this 6f three-year-old handicap.
Cox knows what it takes to win this race having triumphed with James's Delight last season and that one went on to prove a very smart sort, winning several classy handicaps and also a Listed race at Deauville.
Although yet to get off the mark after three starts, Middleton View brings a similarly unexposed profile into the race, and he showed plenty of improvement when finishing second on his comeback at Kempton having had a gelding operation.
He's bred to be a useful sprinter and enters his first handicap off what looks a potentially lenient mark of just 77. His full brother Deodar had a peak BHA rating of 95, while his half-brother Probe was also rated 97 at one point.
There's lots of potential here and Middleton View looks sure to run a big race.
19:00 Southwell - Back Art Patron @ 15/4
Art Patron
- J: Rob Hornby
- T: Andrew Balding
- F: 653-
Completing a trio of selections who've yet to fully show their hands is Art Patron in this 7f fillies' handicap.
As you'd expect from a Chevely Park-owned filly, she has a classy pedigree to call on and she starts life in handicaps from a mark that looks low in relation to her smart breeding.
The daughter of Dutch Art progressed steadily in three starts in maiden company last season, running her best race when third to Sandtrap on her final outing at Salisbury.
The winner did that form no harm at all when finishing second in a Group 3 at Deauville on her only other outing, while the runner-up also ran well on her next start, beaten only narrowly.
The way that race has worked out suggests Art Patron can make a big splash from an opening mark 73, especially when you consider she's a full sister to listed winner Eternally, who had a peak Timeform rating of 107.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
